A survey, to include estimated yearly costs, has been drafted by the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees to gauge taxpayer interest in a range of building improvements.
It also signals that a new school, if built, may likely be located in the northern end of Jefferson County.
The biggest ticket item — a new high school — estimated at $22-25 million plus land and “soft costs,” would add around $390 a year to the tax bill — or $32.50 a month — for a house valued at $300,000, according to the survey. “Soft costs” refer to items such as furniture and equipment.
The survey indicates that a new school would likely be built on the north end of the district as more than 200 Jefferson County students pay out-of-district fees to attend schools in Helena every year.
JHS Trustee Kevin Harris, who is also on the buildings/grounds and transportation committee, thinks that eventually there will have to be a facility on the north side of Boulder Hill, as that is where the growth is occurring, and where the majority of the school’s student population lives.
However, there is limited space on the north end of the district to fit a high school, he said.
Harris, who also sits on the Clancy School Board of Trustees, said Montana City School owns about 60 acres near South Hills, but so far, JHS has not formally approached the school about it as this process is in the early stages of assessing taxpayer interest.
The communities north of Boulder Hill — Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City — have a combined population of 5,303 individuals, according to the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Boulder has an estimated population of 1,276, according to the 2019 U.S. Census estimate. Both areas have grown since the 2010 census, with the communities north of Boulder Hill gaining an estimated 455 people, while Boulder added 93 individuals, according to Census data.
Last year, SMA Architects, which completed a demographic and community study as well as the building assessment that has fueled this survey, recommended against trying to expand JHS where it was currently located in Boulder.
At the time, SMA had presented four possible scenarios for what school officials could do next: do nothing and keep the facilities as they are; consider updating the building to 21st Century Safety and Security Learning Standards; consider opening a high school to the north while updating Jefferson High facilities; or consider opening a high school to the north and closing Jefferson High.
Each of those presented its own set of political challenges, according to SMA.
The existing high school has been in Boulder since 1909.
This summer, after going over the building assessment, SMA again raised the suggestion of building a new school facility. According to educational standards, JHS would need 30-33 acres to accommodate 300 students. The current high school sits on about 23 acres. Board of Trustees Chairwoman Cami Robson reported at the Sept. 15 meeting that enrollment was up to 293 students.
Harris said that if a school was built on the north side of Boulder Hill, then the current JHS facility could possibly be used for career and technical education.
The survey includes two other options for taxpayers to consider: Spending about $13-$15 million to remedy issues with American with Disabilities Act access, as well as expanding the existing high school to increase capacity, eliminate the three modular classrooms and bring the athletic facilities up to standards.
That option would cost about $234 a year for a house valued at $300,000, according to the survey.
The third option calls for spending about $4-$7 million to complete some improvements, such as the ADA access. It would not include adding additional space, nor would it address athletic facility improvements. The yearly additional tax burden for this option is $114 a year for a house valued at $300,000.
During the Sept. 15 meeting, Harris said that if the Trustees were to proceed with one of the options, it would be in the form of a 30-year bond. The Trustees emphasized that the costs provided in the survey were estimates.
The survey, which will be mailed to taxpayers, also asks respondents to indicate their age.
Trustee Co-Chair Kyrie Marks-Russ said it would be interesting to see how those in different age groups respond, and perhaps that information could aid in speaking directly to those differences.
Harris said the Board is looking for a good turnout so it had a good idea on how to proceed.
