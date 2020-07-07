Creating a dedicated theater and drama area, replacing modular classrooms with permanent structures and updating the athletic facilities were a few of the recommendations made by an architectural firm hired by the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees to assess the building.
Other areas of concern were the paucity of electrical outlets, the lack of American with Disabilities Act accessibility, an inadequate Special Education program area, and the small size of classrooms.
The report did not address the cost of the recommendations.
SMA Architects recently submitted its report to the district. The Board will review the report and then make recommendations on next steps, according to JHS Superintendent Tim Norbeck.
The next Board of Trustees meeting is July 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Board had anticipated getting the report earlier in the summer, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. With school closed in March, there wasn’t an opportunity for the design team to assess how students flow through the building, according to SMA.
The building condition report follows a demographic study completed last year.
SMA noted that the school campus was in “great” condition considering its age and the many additions and renovations it has undergone over the years. The exterior of the building, as well as the kitchen, lockers and gym were also noted as being in good shape.
One of the major concerns, however, was the lack of electrical outlets.
“While a lack of electrical outlets is a very common complaint with older schools, it appears Jefferson High School is at the extreme end of the spectrum, as most classrooms simply do not have enough power required by today’s modern teaching methods. The design team prioritizes this as one of its highest recommendations,” according to the report.
The classrooms tend to be on the smaller size, about 250 square feet below what is recommended today, according to the report. The life sciences classroom also falls below the recommended size — lacking by more than 560 square feet.
Any increase in enrollment would mean another science room is needed, according to the report.
The upcoming freshman class is on track to be one of the largest ever, with about 85 students expected to arrive in the fall.
Many areas of the school are not accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act — especially the bathrooms, according to the report.
The band room is only accessible by stairs and the art room has no elevator access and the stairs are in failing condition, according to the report.
The report advised that the Special Education area needed to be increased, with better ventilation, closer restrooms and perhaps a small kitchenette for life skills training.
The design team also advised removing the three modular classrooms — which would enhance security as well as give the sense of being connected to the rest of the school community. The report advises replacing those units with a minimum of two to three permanent classrooms.
There were numerous suggestions for upgrading and improving the athletic facilities, from replacing the track with an all-weather surface to making the football field a turf field.
As it is now, the school cannot host track meets due to the width and condition of the track, and the football field does not have a good reputation, as well as having a mosquito problem, according to the report.
The report advised the Board to remove the “gang” style showers and provide better access to the lower locker room, as well as relocating the weight and wrestling rooms.
Open showering areas are no longer used in newer buildings due to the potential for body shaming and bullying issues, according to the report. The report did not indicate what those showers would be replaced with.
Improving the athletic facilities would also help the school compete for students against the Helena and East Helena high schools, according to the report.
Many Clancy and Montana City eighth graders choose to attend high school in Helena. In last year’s demographic report, reasons cited for the choice ranged from more academic and athletic offerings, the shorter distance and the fact that many parents from those communities work in Helena.
Since the drama and theater department often competes for use of the older gym, the report suggested creating a separate dedicated space, as those departments are popular at the school. Suggestions included renovating the old gym to serve as only the theater and drama department or build an entirely new space.
Other recommendations included adding a conference room in the administrative area, creating a students commons area — perhaps combining that with a dual purpose theater and drama center.
The study also cited the need to add further security upgrades, given the current situation in the U.S. concerning school violence.
