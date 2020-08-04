A group of Jefferson High School students, living through an historic pandemic of their own, was given the opportunity this spring to explore a similar health crisis just a century ago.
In partnership with Cody Ottman’s junior history class, the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy is set to reveal posters created to illustrate the history of the Spanish Flu. In the exhibit, titled, “Spanish Flu 1918,” students explored that pandemic through their own in-depth research.
“It was an idea the museum had and we kind of batted it around a little bit,” said Paul Backlund, chairman for the Jefferson County Museum and Cultural Preservation Board, “I talked to folks at the Heritage Center in Boulder… I talked with our current director, Melody [Pesta]. I asked “what do you think of this idea?” and as a board, we decided to go forward with this as a contribution to the distance learning that the kids were having to do.”
In the spring, schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing teachers and students to think of new and novel ways to learn remotely. The resulting exhibit guidelines, as provided by the museum, were loosely drawn up as a way to encourage students to do research on their own and follow the paths that interested them.
“You need to recognize [the students] as intelligent people and give them some ideas and free rein, and that’s one of the best ways for people to learn. When you have projects like this, they become part of the community,” Backlund stated.
The guidelines, provided to Ottman, were to connect the Spanish Flu with Montana, and more specifically, Jefferson County.
Melody Pesta, interim director for the museum, reached out to Ottman, an American and world history teacher at JHS, with the idea for the collaboration. At first Ottman was unsure of how it would work due to school closures.
“Once we realized we weren’t going back to school the whole entire staff decided that instead of doing semester finals we were going to do some kind of alternative project,” he said.
As a result, Ottman turned the offer into the class’s new end-end-of-the-year research assignment.
Adding his own guidelines to better help the students focus on the task, Ottman required them to include local research when possible as well as images and graphics. He also required properly cited research which presented a challenge for the students, especially when it came to the local aspect of the project.
“Most of those resources aren’t available online, so it was a little more challenging. Some of the really good projects they voted on, those kids had to go above and beyond in terms of finding either somebody who knew a lot of information or looking up more information then just Google” he said.
Some students went so far as to contact local newspapers and libraries in search of documents and microfiche.
First place and $300 was awarded to Kylia Decoteau, while second place and $100 was given to Andrew Tillery. A prize of $20 was given to each of the remaining 22 students who participated in the creation of the exhibit. Backlund said the top prizes were “ ostensibly a scholarship...and the county supported us in that.”
Efforts to reach the students were unsuccessful.
When asked if he would like to participate again, Ottman said he would and echoed the Museum’s sentiments. “It’s a really good research tactic — figuring out how to actually scan through information and put it together, but at the same time you are helping a local organization which benefits our community and everybody in it.”
The plan is to continue the student exhibits yearly, with the possible inclusion of Whitehall High School in the future. While the focus for next year’s exhibit has yet to be decided on, the museum would like to keep the topics relevant to current events.
The Jefferson County Museum is closed at the moment, due concerns regarding the coronavirus. “If someone is interested, they could call and make an appointment and then maybe during normal business hours they could come in and look,” said Backlund.
He also said their official opening will be “concomitant with Montana as a whole,” and the exhibit will remain up until late fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.