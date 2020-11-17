Students in 5th through 8th grade have an opportunity to escape COVID-19 boredom between now and Friday, Dec. 18, by writing an American history essay titled “The Boston Massacre” marking the 250th anniversary of the event that helped paved the way to the American Revolution.
Students will imagine living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, 1770, will describe their family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament. Be certain to obtain the number of words, a title page and other required information at https://helenadar.weebly.com/student-awards.html or referenced at Office of Public Instruction http://opi.mt.gov/Families-Students.
Submit your essay to Patty Donoho, Daughters of the American Revolution Oro Fino Chapter American History Chair, by Dec. 18 at donohopl@yahoo.com.
