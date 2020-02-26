Only one of five Jefferson County infrastructure projects seeking monies from a one-time state program received funding — and only a fraction of what was sought.
Montana City School sought $229,750 for a $254,750 project to install a new well and well house due to the contamination of its existing well. It was awarded a grant of $74,529 from the Montana Department of Commerce’s Delivering Local Assistance program.
Turned down were requests by the City of Boulder for $419,685 to help renovate City Hall; Clancy Water and Sewer District for $500,000 to put toward the construction of a centralized water system; Jefferson County for $500,000 to augment solid waste system upgrades; and Boulder Elementary School District #7 for $234,000 to help repair heating systems in the kitchen and gym.
The denial of funding appears to potentially impact the Boulder City Hall Expansion project the most. The City had hoped to augment $67,000 already committed from the Boulder Development Fund to support the expansion as well as renovations and upgrades to City Hall and additions to Veterans Park. Without additional support, Mayor Rusty Giulio said, the city’s renovation might at first be limited to installing public restrooms at the east end of the building. The Boulder Development Fund Board would have to determine next steps at an upcoming meeting, Giulio said.
Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch said that the County Commission “knew we had very little chance of getting awarded” the funding it sought to help pay for upgrades to the Montana City container facility and for compactors for the Boulder container site.
As a result, Kirsch said the funding was not factored into project planning for the Montana City site construction, though it would likely have reduced a $20 solid waste fee increase the County is proposing to offset that project and countywide operating and maintenance expenses.
As for the compactors in Boulder, Kirsch said, without new funding, “until logistics change, [they] are not feasible,” he noted.
The Clancy Water and Sewer District also did not include the potential of DLA funding as it explores installing a new centralized water system.
“The [DLA] program became available after the [preliminary engineering report] was completed, and while we knew it was going to be very competitive, the District decided to put in an application to try and reduce project costs and the potential financial impacts to users if the project goes forward,” Collette Anderson, a project manager with Great West Engineering, said by email. “Not getting DLA [funding] doesn’t impact any work we are currently doing, which is being funded with [other] grants.”
Maria Pace, principal and superintendent at Boulder Elementary School, said in an email that the kitchen heating system has already been “addressed and updated” and that the gym heating unit “will be one of the priority topics for the board facility committee” when it works on strategic planning this year.
“The current system has been properly maintained and is operational,” she wrote.
Montana City School did not provide a comment by press time.
The Delivering Local Assistance program was created by House Bill 652 in the 2019 legislative session, which appropriated $21.5 million for infrastructure projects in communities impacted by “a growth or decline associated with coal, oil, gas or timber development,” according to the Department of Commerce website. The grants were to be distributed equally between local governments and local school districts.
The state spread the appropriation across 45 projects — 17 for local governments and 28 for school districts.
The program was authorized only for the 2021 Biennium, but could possibly be reauthorized in a future legislative session.
