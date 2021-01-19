At the January meeting of the Jefferson County Health Board, County Commissioner Leonard Wortman brought up the possibility of declaring a “state of emergency” concerning ongoing water quality issues in Clancy — signaling frustration with the lack of movement toward alleviating the problem, one being a community-wide water system.
In doing so, the county could reach out to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), said Wortman.
“They could require Clancy to do something,” said Wortman who said he believed the Clancy Water and Sewer District was taking too long to act on information that they have had for years.
David Leitheiser, CWSD Board president, said he was unaware that the CWSD was going to be discussed at the Health Board meeting, but that the first step by the county should be to involve the Board in “dealing with the situation for a coordinated response.”
Leitheiser is currently the only member of the CWSD Board, as the other two members resigned late last year.
According to Leitheiser, the open board positions are set to be discussed at the next CWSD meeting on Jan. 26.
It was initially unclear as to whether or not Leitheiser alone could appoint new board members, but there may be some resolution forthcoming.
“I believe the remaining board member will start to appoint new board members, possibly at the next meeting. Residents may also file for the open positions and be elected this spring,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch, whose district includes Clancy.
The plan to build a centralized water system has stalled at the test well stage, which is needed to assess the availability and quality of water.
Last year, the Clancy School denied a request to build a test well on its property, and a second site at Marks Ranch caused additional controversy among neighboring landowners. Currently, residents have private wells and septic systems.
Despite leading the CWSD Board, Leitheiser has personally been outspoken in his opposition to the centralized water system — a plan that would remedy the high levels of nitrates and uranium in some private wells. The nitrates are coming from septic systems, many of which are failing, according to the 2018 Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP) grant application.
Leitheiser agreed that the situation was serious for those living in Clancy with affected wells, but was unsure of “why is it suddenly an emergency?”
Kirsch was unsure of how declaring a state of emergency would proceed and what it would accomplish.
Wortman said he has advocated for declaring the Clancy water contamination problem an emergency since 2012 when the county learned of elevated nitrates in some wells that exceeded the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standards for drinking water.
It’s a way to call attention to the problem, he said.
Leitheiser is aware that the county had discussed declaring the Clancy water contamination as an emergency in the past. The declaration was discussed at previous CWSD meetings, he said.
“It was considered to be a knee-jerk reaction that would likely be devastating to local property values.” Leitheiser also said that the DEQ does not regulate private wells, “so what would they do?”
Scott Patterson, Nitrate and CCR Rule Manager for the DEQ, confirmed that, stating: “The Clancy Water and Sewer District is not an active public water system and Clancy’s drinking water is not regulated by DEQ at this time since it is composed of private wells. The water quality of private wells are essentially unregulated.”
Jefferson County Health Board chairperson Christina Binkowski acknowledged that the Health Board cannot regulate private wells, but could possibly get involved when it comes to private septic systems.
Both the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.36.913 as well as the Regulations Governing the On-site Treatment of Waste Water in Jefferson County section 3.5 state that: “No person may construct, alter, extend, or utilize a wastewater treatment or disposal system that may: (a) contaminate any actual or potential drinking water supply.”
For failing septic systems, property owners are given a timeframe in which to make repairs or replace the system. Failing that, they can be fined, but that has to go through the court system, said Jefferson County Sanitarian Megan Bullock.
Clancy’s water quality issue — elevated levels of nitrates and uranium — can cause health problems.
“The nitrates can be fatal to infants,” Wortman said and believes this justifies the county declaring the water issues in Clancy as an emergency.
Elevated nitrates can cause methemoglobinemia or ‘blue baby syndrome’ which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, is a potentially fatal condition where there is reduced oxygen in the bloodstream. The condition can be reversed by eliminating nitrates from the water, according to the CDC.
Also found in some Clancy wells were elevated levels of uranium, which can cause kidney damage and has been linked to cancer, according to the 2018 Preliminary Engineering Report.
The Clancy community initially established its water and sewer district in 2015 to address wastewater issues, as private wells were located near the private septic systems, and many were failing, according to the 2018 grant application.
Potentially, the wastewater issue could allow Jefferson County to intervene, said Binkowski. County Attorney Steve Haddon, when asked about the county’s ability to declare the Clancy water issues an emergency and involve the DEQ, stated that “these are legal matters for which this office has no comment at this time.”
Binkowski said the Health Board is currently consulting with Haddon about the issue.
Meanwhile, Patterson advised testing.
“The DEQ recommends that private well owners test their wells regularly and review the EPA’s established health levels for public water systems,” said Patterson.
Leitheiser has made the same suggestion and has championed private filtration systems for Clancy residents rather than the centralized water system, mostly due to the cost to individual property owners, both in terms of water usage costs, but also the cost to repay the loans necessary to build the system.
Leitheiser said that any member of the community who wishes to discuss either the possible declaration of an emergency or other factors relating to the CWSD could attend the upcoming meeting on the 26th.
“Open public discussions are welcome and usually constructive,” said Leitheiser.
