The Jefferson High School Business Professionals of America Presentation Management Team, composed of Josh Smerker, Jamie Rimestad, Ellen McLean and Hayden Smerker, took first place in the state competition, beating out 10 other teams from across Montana. The Video Production Team of Luke Eckmann, Jake Genger and Tom Meyer took fourth place overall and missed qualifying for nationals by one place. The club is advised by Dawn Smartnick. A presentation management team assesses the use of current desktop technologies and software to prepare and deliver a multimedia presentation. A video team create a 3-5 minute video based upon an assigned topic. Pictured left to right: Hayden Smerker, Josh Smerker, Jamie Rimestad, Ellen McLean, Luke Eckmann, Tom Meyer and Jake Genger. (Photo by Dawn Smartnick)
