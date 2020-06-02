The one screen theater in Whitehall, which remains the only movie venue in Jefferson County, and the rustic bar in Boulder, which doubles as the county’s only bowling alley, are looking forward to the end of restrictions due to COVID-19. Owners of both businesses are searching for a return to “normal.”
Colton Anderson, owner of Star Theatre since 2015, is not reopening until August, despite current state guidelines that would allow him to do so, but with restrictions.
Phil & Tim’s Bar Cafe and Bowl has recently opened, but is waiting on the bowling alleys.
Governor Steve Bullock released Phase 2 guidelines that began Monday, and those allow movie theaters to operate at 75% capacity as long as they increased sanitation and practiced within social distancing guidelines. Bowling alleys that were within a licensed accommodation were allowed to operate within social distancing guidelines as well.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines under Phase 2, Anderson said opening the theater would not be economically viable right now. Currently, he can only seat 75% of his overall capacity of 200, and for the already smaller theater that charges five dollars for a movie ticket, it is not enough to turn a profit, according to Anderson.
Also, Anderson said he doesn’t want to be responsible for anybody getting sick just to watch a movie at his theater. Anderson said he wants to approach reopening cautiously, without being “brazen” about it.
Anderson does not have new releases to show because many movie companies have canceled or postponed their original release dates. If he opened, Anderson would have no choice but to show only classic movies, which do not sell as well as the newer releases, he said.
In order to show a movie, Anderson and other theater owners have to contact movie companies to buy a contract to show a movie through a certain date, he said.
“A common misunderstanding for us and most theaters is that we are in a symbiotic relationship with the movie companies,” Anderson said.
Without the money he would usually make on a movie showing, like the new James Bond film that was set to release in April, but got postponed due to COVID-19, it isn’t advantageous to open his theater, he said.
Anderson said that by early August, movie companies should start releasing their new movies on a regular basis again. He expects to show “Tenet” upon reopening, as the movie still has a release date for July 17.
“It’s not like I could just go to the store, buy a movie and put it on the screen and it be legally okay to do,” Anderson said, “it’s just not how it works.”
Anderson understands the severity of the situation and that over time, this will pass — it just takes time and patience, he said. There’s no point in getting frustrated because he wants people to be safe first and foremost.
“You have to know, without risking too much, when to reopen and when to lay off for a little bit,” Anderson said, adding that he has been able to continue paying his one employee during the shutdown.
However, he was paying his one employee, a high school student, out of his own paycheck. A small business loan received last week allowed Anderson to use those funds to pay his employee. For Anderson, he has been able to get assistance through the federal CARES Act and unemployment to keep himself paid during the shutdown.
Still, he said it has been hard to run a business right now, especially one that benefits more than just himself.
Lori Steerman of Whitehall, a frequent customer who normally attends a movie at the theater about three times per month, said that both her and her husband Roger love the Star.
For Steerman, the theater provides affordable entertainment, a small town feel and a great setting in a historical building.
“Our favorite thing is the popcorn,” Steerman said, “They have the best popcorn ever.”
Lately, the couple has canceled their frequent trips to the Star Theatre due to the shutdown, and consequently have missed their weekly “dose” of popcorn, she said.
Steerman recognizes that this is a difficult time for Anderson and his business. The Star Theatre, according to Steerman, takes a huge interest in community fundraisers.
Ultimately, she said she is looking forward to the eventual reopening soon.
Tim Yanzick, owner of Phil and Tim’s Bar and Bowl for 41 years, made the most out of the time the business was closed due to COVID-19. The business opened for the first time on Sunday, May 24, but the bowling alley remains closed.Non-essential businesses, such as bowling alleys, had originally shut down in March.
Pamela Lueken, an employee at Phil and Tim’s, said that the business did not reopen sooner because they wanted to do remodeling work and make sure the business was clean. Montana bars were allowed to reopen May 4 at a reduced capacity,
Yanzick said the business performed a “super-cleaning” — a term Yanzick used to refer to a cleaning of the business that lasted for about 30 days.
“If we just infected one person none of us could live with ourselves,” Lueken said. “We had to just completely close and completely remodel.”
The remodeling of the business consisted of painting the kitchen and bathroom areas, refurbishing wood around the bar and lately, hanging memorabilia from the community to display in the business as a way to commemorate history within Boulder.
Also, Yanzick was grateful to receive the small business loan, which allowed him to put his four employees back to work and get things running as normal as possible, considering state guidelines are still in effect.
Business has been returning to normal since reopening, according to Lueken, Regulars go to Phil and Tim’s every day, the local community is their backbone, she said. However, they would like to attract business from out of the area as well and the remodeling done over the shutdown is a part of that process. They are trying to make the business nicer, she said.
Lueken said she plans to reopen the bowling lanes with a party at Phil & Tim’s. But ultimately, Yanzick said he is looking forward to getting back to normal, one day at a time.
