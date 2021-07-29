Fire restrictions outlawing all campfires, operation of vehicles off of designated roads and trails, and the discharge of firearms in most cases will go into effect across Jefferson County beginning Saturday, July 31, and the restrictions are already in effect on some lands in the county.
Jefferson County Commissioners Cory Kirsch and Leonard Wortman voted Thursday morning to enact stage-two fire restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m., just after midnight, on Saturday with no expiration date. Stage-two restrictions will go into effect on Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks lands at the same time, the agency announced this week.
County Fire Warden and Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Doug Dodge said that he anticipated that the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest would enact stage-two restrictions beginning Saturday, as well.
Stage-two restrictions began on July 24 on U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest lands in Jefferson County.
"It’s the case all over western Montana, eastern Montana," Dodge said.
Stage-two restrictions ban the following activities at all times:
- Campfires
- Cooking fires, including charcoal and wood grills
- Slash-burning, burning to clear land and burning debris
- Smoking, except indoors or inside a vehicle, or in a space at least 3 feet in diameter cleared of all flammable material
- Operating a vehicle off of designated roads or trails
- Discharging firearms
The following activities are prohibited between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., often referred to as "hoot-owl hours:"
- Operating a chainsaw or any other equipment powered by an internal-combustion engine for wood cutting or gathering
- Welding or operating a torch with a flame
- Using explosives
Anyone conducting those activities before 1 p.m. must have fire suppression equipment and must patrol the site of the activity for one hour after the activity concludes.
Exemptions include firefighting and law enforcement, charcoal grills at residences, discharging a firearm while legally hunting, lawn and grounds maintenance on residential and commercial property, public infrastructure maintenance, and construction, provided that fire suppression is on site.
Cooking with a gas stove that has a shutoff valve is allowed if the area around the stove has been cleared of flammable material.
A full copy of the county resolution, including all restrictions and exemptions, is available online with this story.
Dodge previously told The Monitor that the county restrictions govern all private non-forested lands outside of the incorporated cities of Boulder and Whitehall. Private forested lands are governed by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's restrictions, he said. State public lands are covered by restrictions from the DNRC and FWP, and federal lands are covered by restrictions from the Forest Service and BLM.
At a special emergency meeting held Thursday morning to discuss the measure, Kirsch said that the restrictions should bring "a higher sense of awareness to the people in the community that you have to be really careful right now."
