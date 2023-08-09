On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the town of Basin will come to life with its annual “Basin Days” celebration. This year’s festivities include cornhole, stick pony races, a dunk tank, a chili cook-off, the fire department parade (1 p.m.), a fire safety presentation, line dancing, a cake walk, a duck race and much more. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.