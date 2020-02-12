Jefferson County is seeking sponsors and a food truck vendor for its “Big Rock Fright Nights” Halloween event, which in its second year will take place over five nights -- Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 -- instead of four.
Festivities will again take place at the Jefferson County fairgrounds, where the White Barn will be transformed into a haunted maze and Volunteer Hall will become “Sleepy Hallows Haven,” filled with refreshments, games, crafts and trick or treating.
For more information call Holli Woods at 406-225-4015.
