A woman sporting a ponytail gets ready to board her flight when she is stopped by a flight attendant. The attendant asks her why she has an elephant with her. She tells him it is her emotional support animal.
“How does she support you?” the flight attendant asks.
“When I drop something, she picks it up,” the woman says of the elephant, dropping and picking up her bag. “And when I don’t get what I want when I want, she walks around and trashes the place,” she says, stomping around in circles for effect.
When the flight attendant tells her she can’t bring the elephant onto the plane because there isn’t enough room, the woman starts to hyperventilate. A supervisor steps in and tells the woman that, of course, she can bring her pet on the flight. When the flight attendant asks how that is possible, the supervisor tells him his motto is “Say yes now, ask questions later.”
The flight attendant exits, and a customer who looks eerily similar to him, only now wearing a cheetah-print coat and speaking in a higher voice, walks up to the supervisor to lodge a complaint.
The customer’s emotional support ferret is allergic to elephants.
All of these characters, of course, were just two people with a rapid-fire array of costumes, personas and carefully practiced lines—a routine honed to compete against other speech and debate teams at Jefferson High School on Saturday. And the pair's airline animal adventure was far from over.
After the disgruntled ferret owner leaves and the elephant is kicked off the plane by a pilot due to a “weight distribution problem,” two other passengers get in a dispute. One—who looks just like the ferret owner, but speaks with a lisp—feels uncomfortable sitting with his emotional support ant farm so close to another fellow passenger—who looks startlingly similar to the elephant owner, but now has a southern accent—and their emotional support aardvark.
Finally, the supervisor’s supervisor’s supervisor makes an announcement that no emotional support animals are allowed on the plane.
The audience and judges applaud, then all goes quiet—time for the next duo of competitors to take the stage.
There was a sheepherder lamenting all the ways to die on the 1871 frontier, before meeting an untimely end himself, two teenage girls practicing how to understand boys, a private eye that spoke solely in alliteration and tongue twisters, a compulsive murderer, and a bank that tried to take its customers’ firstborn child as collateral.
All of these acts were competitors in the humorous duo category at the 2021 Jefferson High School Southern BC Invitational speech and debate tournament.
In addition to humorous duo, students competed in categories including humorous solo, informative speaking, memorized public address, pantomime, original oratory, impromptu speaking, dramatic solo, policy debate, Lincoln-Douglas Debate, classic theater and more.
This year was the first time in almost a decade that Jefferson High hosted a speech and debate tournament. Speech and debate is not a club, but rather a Montana High School Association sanctioned event: Students can letter in it, just like a sport, Jefferson High School Speech and Debate Coach Anne Jolliff said.
This is Jolliff’s third season as the Jefferson High Speech and Debate coach. She started after a senior approached her and said they wanted to have a speech and debate team at the school. Jolliff said she believes speech and debate is incredibly important because it helps develop students’ public speaking.
“Public speaking is so important,” she said. “It’s a skill you need in so many areas of life. Whether you are speaking to the legislature or to your church, everyone will use public speaking at some point in their lives.
Jolliff said about 130 students competed at the event, hailing from all over southern Montana. One freshman, Alexy Navarret-Arteaga from Beaverhead County High School in Dillon, echoed Jolliff’s sentiment. She said that she participates in speech and debate to help with her own public speaking abilities.
“It helps me get out of my shell and will help me get further in life,” she said.
Cayenne McCabe, another Beaverhead freshman, said this was her first time competing at a tournament. She placed third out of eight in spontaneous oral interpretation.
“It’s a lot of fun so far and I hope to do it again in the future.”
Connor Gillibrand, a junior at Powell County High School in Deer Lodge, participated in the Lincoln-Douglas debate. He’s competed in meets before, and said that the event was “challenging but fun."
“It’s a lot easier after your first meet."
He and his competitors debated whether a just government must provide the unconditional right for workers to strike. Each student argued each side of the debate at least once, and the debate went for three rounds.
Many students said they did better than they thought they would—particularly true for Jefferson High School sophomore Skylar Smith, who joined speech and debate this year. Smith competed in the informative speech event, for which she wrote and presented a speech about wildfire.
“I think I did OK,” she said shortly before the awards ceremony at the end of the day. “But I also think I could’ve done better.” She placed third out of eight in the event.
Smith, who’s been to three meets so far this year, said that being on the team has taught her a lot.
“I learned a lot about memorizing and writing and giving speeches. Writing an essay is different than writing a speech,” she said.
Competitors were scored by local community members who volunteered to judge the event. Each person judged a different event for each round—three rounds for some events, four rounds for others. About 40 people volunteered to judge, and most cleared out their whole day Saturday to judge all rounds of the event, which lasted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Former Jefferson High School Board Member Travis Pierce judged four different speech events throughout the day. He’d judged speech and debate tournaments in other communities, and participated as a student 30 years ago, he said.
“It made me hopeful,” Pierce said, “to see kids so involved and engaged. It gave me hope."
Pierce said that while judges had a rubric for students in each event, what he looked for primarily were students who were good public speakers.
The schools were ranked overall for drama and speech. In Drama Class C, Ennis took first place, West Yellowstone came in second and Power-Dutton-Brady High School came in third. In Drama Class B, Townsend took first place, Manhattan took second and Three Forks took third. In Speech Class C, Ennis took first, Twin Bridges took second and West Yellowstone came in third. In Speech Class B, Three Forks came in first, Manhattan came in second and Jefferson High came in third. Beaverhead was the only Class A school in attendance.
The State Speech and Debate Tournament is Jan. 28–29, 2022. After that, Jolliff said, is the possibility of nationals.
