A new special program has been added to the schedule of Jefferson County radio.
Recently, three bands and four solo artists, all local talent, got together for an afternoon of entertainment at the Star Theatre in Whitehall. It was called “Beats and Eats,” and the January performance was recorded live.
The January performance of Beats and Eats will air Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and an encore performance will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Beats and Eats is presented by Homemade Jam and the Star Theatre.
Jefferson County radio is the emergency broadcast system for the county. It is on the air 24 hours a day and plays classic country music. In the event of a local or regional emergency residents can tune in to the stations for important information.
In addition to classic country, every Sunday night at 6 p.m. listeners are taken back to the classic rock era of the 1960s with “Stepping Back to the 60s,” produced by Liberty Place in Whitehall.
You can listen to Jefferson County radio in Basin (98.3 FM(, Boulder (105.9 FM), Elk Park (103.7 FM), Jefferson City (100.3 FM), and Montana City (105.9 FM).
For more information on Jefferson County radio call 406-225-4039.
Bruce Binkowski is events coordinator for Jefferson County.
