What’s going on on the south campus of the old Montana Developmental Center?
That’s one of the questions people in the community have been asking the Boulder Monitor, as one of the buildings – Building Six, which used to be a residential facility for residents of the Boulder River School and Hospital – was demolished over the last few weeks.
The demolition is the first step in what could become a new retail hub for Boulder. Leading Tech Development, a Utah-based company, purchased Building 6 on May 10 from the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, which started leasing the property in 2001. The city received an application from Leading Tech in April of 2023 for general commercial zoning.
According to Boulder City Council member Drew Dawson, “The city, including our engineer, is currently reviewing the application and gathering information required for any annexation application. As soon as their application is reviewed and the staff report completed, it will be sent to the City Planning Board, and a public hearing will be conducted. The Planning Board gives their recommendation to the City Council which has final approval.”
Jefferson Local Development Corporation Executive Director Lindsey Graham said she’s excited for Leading Tech’s venture, as it “holds tremendous potential for creating a thriving commercial space that will benefit the community and contribute to its growth.”
At this time, Graham said the JLDC could not speak to rumors on whether or not a dollar store is involved in this commercial space.
“We do not officially know who Leading Tech has contracted with,” Graham told The Monitor. “Their website does have Family Dollar and Dollar Tree listed as stores they contract with.”
Graham tells the community to keep their eyes peeled, as there’s going to be a lot of action on the South Campus over the next several months, and years, for that matter.
But it’s not going to happen right away, as planning for the commercial space is still in very preliminary stages.
Representatives from Leading Tech Development did not respond to questions before the paper went to print.
