Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks characterized this hunting season in southwest Montana as mixed in terms of hunter participation and success.
Snowfall seemed to be the mitigating factor.
“Severe winter weather over opening weekend limited hunter travel and access in some areas, but significant snowfall didn’t persist over the following weeks enough to cause elk to move to winter range in large numbers. So hunter harvest was lower than average in some areas,” according to FWP.
Deer and elk season opened for general hunting on Oct. 24 and ended on Nov. 29, while the general season for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat was Sept. 15 – Nov. 29.
Montana was hit with two snowstorms in October, with the Helena area receiving around 25 inches of snow, followed by about four inches in early November, according to the National Weather Service.
“Severe winter weather conditions generally increase wildlife movements, creating more opportunity for harvest,” said Morgan E. Jacobsen, information and education program manager for FWP, Region 3.
“Heavy snowfall often triggers wildlife migrations to winter range. When forage is no longer available at higher elevations due to snow accumulation, many big game species will move to lower elevations where the snow isn’t as deep to find food,” he said.
Jacobsen said that while the game check stations for northern Jefferson County were not running this year, anecdotal evidence pointed to a good number of hunters and harvested elk in the area. While it is not required that a hunter seek out a check station, Montana state law requires that all hunters, whether successful or not, stop at all stations they pass. These stations allow for wildlife biologists to collect harvest statistics, and for FWP staff to ensure all protocols are being followed properly.
“I’ve talked with both of the biologists for that area of northern Jefferson County. Snow was significant (comparable to 2010/2011), which likely means a good opportunity for hunters in this area,” said Jacobsen earlier in the season.
Success seemed to dwindle, however, as the weather cleared up, according to FWP.
After the early November snowfall, the rest of the month was relatively dry.
Six game check stations operated during some or all weekends of the general deer and elk hunting season in parts of southwest Montana, including Alder, Blacktail Deer Creek, Cameron, Divide, Gallatin and Mill Creek. By the end of the season, biologists had met with 4,990 hunters who harvested 69 white-tailed deer, 113 mule deer and 338 elk, among other species, according to FWP.
The Ennis check station, for example, saw a decline in harvested animals.
Biologists observed below-average harvest of elk and deer at the Ennis check station, which was open both days of each weekend except Oct. 26. This year, 126 elk, 27 mule deer and 15 white-tailed deer were checked at the station. The 1989-2019 averages are 167 elk, 54 mule deer and 25 white-tailed deer.
Bill Dawson, an FWP Warden for Area 3, which includes Jefferson County, spent a Saturday operating a hunter check station in the Cardwell area. Over the course of 15 minutes, Dawson had three separate hunters arrive at the check station with their quarry.
“As a game warden it’s pretty random on where I am, and it can be hard to notice trends in hunter use just based on my patrols … running all the hunter check stations will give us an accurate gauge of [hunter success],” he said.
Meanwhile, the Divide check station saw an increase of 50% from 2019. FWP believes this increased success can be attributed to a lower number of hunters coupled with the increased harvest of mule and white-tail deer compared to previous years.
“What I’m seeing out there, and is pretty true to what I’ve seen in the past, is the hunters have been out more when the hunting conditions have been good, specifically where there have been good snow conditions,” Dawson said.
The number of hunters checked per day at the Gallatin check station has decreased measurably since the unlimited elk permit for Hunting District 310 was removed and the district returned to general license hunting. The average number of hunters checked per day during the unlimited elk permit (2010-17) was 95. The average number of hunters checked per day during general license hunting (2018-20) was 60. In total, FWP staff at the Gallatin check station met with 421 hunters, who harvested one white-tailed deer, seven mule deer and 33 elk.
The fall mountain lion hunting season came to an early close in some western Montana hunting districts (212, 215, and 217--which includes portions of Granite, Powell, Deer Lodge, and Silver Bow counties) after FWP officials were notified that the harvest sub-quota for those districts had been met.
Dawson said that some data will be collected after the season ends through an annual hunter phone survey. The survey provides FWP with “ statistically significant data on hunter participation, success rate, and other trends across the state.”
Dawson also emphasized that “All of the hunting districts within Jefferson County are part of the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Priority Surveillance area for 2020.”
CWD, according to FWP, “is a 100% fatal disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule, and white-tailed deer,” and was the first detected in Montana in 2017 among the free-ranging deer population.
The disease is not transmitted to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD prior to consuming the meat, and to not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.
“This is a voluntary process and can be done through sampling stations or hunters may choose to pull and submit their own samples,” said Dawson. Hunting is the main tool used to monitor and manage the spread of CWD in Montana, according to FWP.
Dawson also wanted to remind the community that “hunting is a long tradition in Montana and it’s important to protect that from hunters’ own behaviors with respect to other hunters, landowners and wildlife … It goes a long way toward maintaining those traditions in the future.”
