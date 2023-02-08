Almost exactly a year ago, Jefferson County residents witnessed something unusual at the Jefferson County Recreation Park.
Horseback riding and skiing may not be uncommon activities in the Treasure State, but seeing them together – yes, that’s right, a horse racing through a course with a slaloming skier – is something you frankly have to see for yourself to really get a handle on.
On Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12, the people of Jefferson County will get that opportunity, as the Jefferson County Rodeo Association and the Boulder Valley Skijoring Association are once again hosting “Skijoring the Big Rock” at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. And, this time, they are prepared for the weather.
This has been a constant battle the last few years. The BVSA first tried to bring skijoring to Boulder in 2020, but, unfortunately, there was not nearly enough snow to make the race. Then, in 2021, the race was cancelled due to COVID. In 2022, there again was not the amount of snow preferable to put on the event — but organizers were prepared with stockpiles of snow.
BVSA President Melissa Ostrander said the organization is prepared for an excellent skijoring event, come what may, thanks to many in the community stepping up to help.
“What we learned from last year is that if we stockpiled all our snow we should be able to have a race,” said Ostrander. “Last year we battled 50-degree temperatures and still had plenty of snow for skiers.”
Although the committee doesn’t expect to be battling temperatures as badly as last year, Ostrander said it’s critical they be prepared, so they have gathered stockpiles of snow from Jefferson County, John Heidie and others throughout the community.
“We have a lot of snow stockpiled around Boulder and feel we will have plenty of snow for the skier track,” she said. “The horse track will be dirt again, similar to last year’s race.”
In addition to having the snow needed for a successful skijoring event, Ostrander said this year’s festivities will also have better spectator viewing and more available parking. Better viewing was made possible by increasing the length of the spectator fence around the outside of the entire track. Regarding parking, the local 4H group has volunteered to assist. The local Kiwanis Club also donated its fireworks stand for the announcer and timers.
Ostrander said she has a good feeling these extra seats will fill up. The same goes for contestants. Last year there were 81 teams, Ostrander said, and she expects more this go-round.
“This year’s event excites me because the word around the skijoring community is that the Boulder race is fun and safe and has got a lot of competitors talking about coming out.,” she said.
Ostrander said it’s not too late to enter the event as a competitor. Those interested can register at the Windsor Bar on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
When registering, there are three categories to choose from: 3D, novice or junior (skiers 12 and under). As for 3D, the first division – 1D – will be determined by the top five (different) skiers. It can hold up to 20 teams (if skiers go four times). The 2D category consists of the next five different skiers, and the 3D category holds the remaining teams.
“It’s sort of similar to barrel racing divisions, except that in barrel racing it’s typically a half-second split,” Ostrander said. “That doesn’t work for skijoring so we created a new format and this will be the first ever race to test it out to see if splitting by teams will work.”
Races being Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. and go until 4 p.m., followed by a calcutta at Dave’s 30 oz Bar at 6 p.m. Racing resumes Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. and once again goes until 4 p.m. An award ceremony will take place that evening at Dave’s, starting at 6 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Ostrander at (406) 640-1601. If anyone has a snowpile that needs to be removed they can contact
