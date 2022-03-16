Three mill levy proposals—two to add new levies on properties and one to renew an existing levy—will appear on this June's primary ballot, giving Jefferson County voters an opportunity to decide what does, or doesn't, get funded. Another proposal to renew a different existing levy could appear on November's general election ballot.
One of the three primary election proposals, for the Jefferson County Weed District, will ask voters to renew an existing levy at its current level, which would not increase the amount that property owners pay in taxes. The other two proposals—one from the Jefferson County Library System for expanded operations, and one proposed by the Animal Shelter and Care Committee for an animal shelter and associated services—would instate new levies in addition to current property tax levels.
All three proposals will appear on this year's primary election ballot. Although the primary election is set for June 7, the election is being conducted by mail. Ballots will be automatically mailed to voters on May 13. Before that, ballots will be available for in-person pickup at the County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Boulder beginning May 9.
Weed District
On March 8, the County Commission passed a resolution that placed a proposal on this year's ballot to renew an existing three-mill levy that funds the Weed District. According to the resolution, the levy would generate about $97,317 annually. About $64,878 of that "will be used to support the county-wide herbicide cost-share program allowing county residents and landowners to acquire herbicides at a reduced costs (sic) and provide some reimbursement of other herbicide costs." The remaining $32,539 would be used for weed control in public spaces, educational programs encouraging land stewardship, assistance for residents to acquire applicator licenses, and to research and address "specific location and weed problems," according to the resolution.
If passed, the proposal would renew the existing levy for three years with no increased cost to property owners. The levy currently costs $4.05 in taxes annually for a $100,000 property, $8.10 for a $200,000 property and $12.15 for a $300,000 property.
Library System
On Feb. 15, the County Commission passed a resolution that placed a proposal on this year's ballot to instate a new permanent levy of six mills to fund increased operations in the Jefferson County Library System. According to the resolution, the levy would generate $92,508 annually and would support expanded hours of operation, expanded services and programming, an increased digital and physical collection within the system, and expanded "informational and educational opportunities for preschoolers, children, youth and adults in operating and researching on a variety of digital platforms."
If passed, the levy would increase taxes on a $50,000 property by $4.05 annually; taxes for a $100,000 property would increase by $8.10 and taxes for a $200,000 property would increase by $16.20, according to the resolution.
Animal shelter
The Monitor previously reported that the County Commission voted on Jan. 25 to place on the primary ballot a proposal to establish a permanent mill levy of nine mills on all taxable property in the county to fund the construction and operation of an animal shelter in Boulder.
According to the resolution that placed the proposal on the ballot, if passed, the funds generated by the mill levy would go toward constructing "a nonprofit animal shelter facility in Jefferson County, Montana, for the sheltering of lost or unwanted animals, the quarantine of animals ordered to be quarantine by court order, fostering and adoption of the animals in Jefferson County for the welfare and protection of the animals and citizens of Jefferson County." Funds would also go toward the ongoing operation and expenses of an animal shelter once it is established, as well as the continuation of a spay and neuter program, microchipping, vaccine clinics, and other services that are currently offered by the Animal Shelter and Care Committee of Jefferson County. The county wouldn't directly construct or operate the shelter—rather, the levy would fund a contract with a nonprofit organization that would build a shelter and provide services.
That levy, if passed, is projected to raise $291,952 annually, according to the resolution. Taxes for a $100,000 property would increase by $12.15 annually; taxes on a $200,000 property would increase by $24.30 annually; and taxes on a $300,000 property would increase by $36.45 annually, the resolution stated.
Health Department, general election
A five-year mill levy funding the Jefferson County Public Health Department is set to expire at the end of this year, and a proposal to renew it would need to appear on this year's general election ballot—and then pass—to maintain funding. The existing levy, passed by county voters in the 2016 general election and instated starting in 2017, is for 10 mills and was projected in 2016 to generate $267,210 annually to fund two full-time nurses, a half-time nurse, a full-time clerk and a county sanitarian, in addition to "general operations and maintenance of the Health Department."
The 2016 resolution that placed the ultimately successful proposal on that year's ballot estimated the tax burden on properties to be $6.75 annually for a $50,000 property, $13.50 for a $100,000 property and $27 for a $200,000 property.
