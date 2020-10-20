North Jefferson County Public Library District is organizing a free open-to-the-public virtual visit with Sherlock Holmes Adventure series author Bonnie MacBird from London on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. To participate, attendees must contact the North JeffCo libraries by phone at 933-5254 or email at northjeffersoncountylibraries@gmail.com by Oct. 31 to register and subsequently receive the link.
In this zoom session, mystery lovers and other readers will chat with MacBird about Holmes’ relevance today, her writing process, and why Sherlock Holmes is still popular 130 years after he generated public fancy. There will be a short reading and a chance to ask the author questions.
MacBird, author of the critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmes series for HarperCollins, brings the famous detective and his friend John Watson to life in the style of the original stories by Conan Doyle. These three novels take the duo on a wide-ranging set of dangerous and exciting adventures from Baker Street to Paris and the South of France, to the Highlands of Scotland, and every corner of London.
“I aim to bring the best of the friendship, the stunning deductions, the action and the humour of the originals to life on these pages,” said MacBird.
The Zoom visit came as a result of a local fan.
James Hammill, a library district trustee, sent MacBird an email complimenting her on her books, which turned into an offer to host a Zoom meeting.
The books are available for checkout at the libraries.
(0) comments
