Local artists have an opportunity to show—and sell—their work during the Whitehall Christmas Stroll on Dec. 11, courtesy of Jefferson Valley Fine Arts.
Starting in 2016, "this event is a wonderful opportunity for local artists and photographers to share their talent with the surrounding communities," the group said in an announcement of the event, noting that the group hosts a similar event during Whitehall Frontier Days in late July. "Bring your art and join the fun!"
Artist sign-in will be 4–7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Assembly of God church at 6 First St. East in Whitehall. Entrance costs $15, but there's no commission charged on sales, the group said, meaning that artists keep 100% of revenue from their sales. Public admission to the show is free and "historically is well attended," according to the announcement.
The Whitehall Christmas Stroll Art Exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Assembly of God church. For more information, call Michele Franich at (406) 490-6586 or email JVFA.exhibit@gmail.com.
