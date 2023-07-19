Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be making its annual stop in Boulder, inviting the whole family to share in a live performance of The Bard’s “Measure for Measure” at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on July 30.
The summer tour will be the largest in MSIP history and mark the 51st season for the group. It will also be the company’s first production of “Measure for Measure” in over 20 years.
Kevin Asselin, The Executive Artistic Director said, “We wanted to bring [“Measure for Measure”] back because it represents three different worlds: Political, working class, and the theological. The play is a representation of the importance for all of these worlds to interact together to demonstrate the power of mercy, forgiveness and acceptance.”
Asselin described the experience of performing in rural Montana, saying that it is unique as many of the small towns have limited access to live theater, which allows for a different kind of excitement when the troupe comes to town.
Shakespeare in the Parks has been entertaining Boulder since the organization’s founding, and according to Asselin it is among the troupe’s favorite places to visit.
He recalled how during his first season with MSIP a piece of the stage was lost in transit and Boulder residents were quick to act to quickly replace the needed materials so that the show could go on.
“Boulder is amazing, Asselin said. “It is great how the community comes together to support the shows.”
Along with bringing classical works to audiences in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington, MSIP works in coordination with schools across the state to bring abridged performances to younger audiences throughout the year.
Asselin admits that the commitment is an extensive one.
“[The actors] are not only building these shows. They are learning sword fighting, music and production,” Asselin said. “On tour they are on their own, wearing so many different hats to bring performances to these communities that don’t often have the opportunity to experience these types of things.”
Although the work that goes into bringing the summer tour to fruition is an arduous task that begins almost a year in advance, Asselin says the reward of providing a space for conversation around Shakespeare’s humor, wit, sarcasm and philosophy is entirely due to the communities they visit.
“The organization is owned by the audiences,” Asselin says. “They make it possible with their support.”
