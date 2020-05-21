Jefferson High School seniors — grab your caps and gowns, jump in the car and join your classmates for a “Senior Cruise” along the streets of Boulder.
Parents, family, friends and community members — wear your purple and gold and cheer on the graduates as they wind their way around the city.
The Senior Cruise is Wednesday, May 27, 6 p.m. and is being organized by Barb Reiter and Lee Benner.
“The purpose is to do one more thing for graduating seniors because of all the things they haven’t been able to do,” said Reiter as she explained the event at the May 20 Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.
There are some guidelines, said Reiter.
The limit is four graduates to a car and they must remain in the car throughout the event. In addition to caps and gowns, graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars, play their favorite music and honk.
Graduates are asked to gather in the east school parking lot at 5:45 p.m.
In turn, Boulder residents are asked to come out on their front porches and yards to cheer on the graduates.
Reiter asks that everyone honor social distancing guidelines throughout the event.
Jefferson High School is hosting an in-person graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31 at 1 p.m. That event is limited to the graduates and those with tickets due to COVID-19.
For more information, call Reiter at 461-3618 or Benner at 459-7362.
