As Jefferson County residents begin filling out their mail-in ballots, candidates running for the Senate District 38 — incumbent Democrat Edith “Edie” McClafferty and challenger and Republican Jim Buterbaugh— took the time to answer questions last week during a forum sponsored by The Boulder Monitor.
McClafferty is seeking a second term in the Senate, while this is Buterbaugh’s first stab at state-level politics.
Senate District 38 covers Jefferson County and a portion of Butte-Silver Bow.
The forum was mediated by The Boulder Monitor Publisher, Keith Hammonds, and responses were alternated between the two candidates.
Each candidate was given five minutes for a personal statement, followed by questions from Hammonds with three minutes allowed for responses. Responses to audience questions were given one minute. The forum concluded with two minutes closing statements.
The responses that follow have been edited for clarity and length.
Personal statement
McClafferty — McClafferty provided some background on her education and personal life. She was born and raised in Montana and has been married to her husband, Danny, for 32 years. The couple has three children and seven grandchildren. McClafferty has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in educational leadership and is currently a fifth grade teacher. In addition, she and her husband ran a small business for many years, Max Glass.
“We learned the hard way, with small business, how to get started, to grow, create jobs, make payroll and balance the books,” she said.
It was her interest as a sportswoman, small business owner and educator that motivated her to run for public office. McClafferty initially served as a commissioner in Butte, and then as a Montana state representative from 2009-2016.
During the last session, McClafferty said that through bipartisanship, they preserved healthcare access to thousands of Montanans. It was fortunate that Medicaid expansion was approved, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“The need for access to quality affordable healthcare has never been more urgent than it is today. “I will fight to protect Montana’s medicaid expansion program and prevent any cuts or any changes that would eliminate coverage for people with pre-existing conditions,” McClafferty said.
McClafferty has also focused on suicide prevention, and will continue to do so.
“I built a coalition of legislators and providers to pass legislation that addresses the suicide epidemic we have here in Montana,” she said, adding that she has brought suicide awareness and prevention training to educators in the state. McClafferty said she’s worked across the aisle to bring mobile crisis units to rural communities and will continue to support those who struggle with mental illness.
McClafferty pointed out that the communities of Jefferson County and Butte-Silver Bow are joined together by a rich mining history, which has been a major industry in this part of Montana.
McClafferty said her father was a miner, as was her husband when he was younger. Many families in the community depend upon mining and she counts herself as a strong supporter of that industry.
As a native Montanan, McClafferty enjoys fishing, camping, hiking and being out in the country with her family. As a member of the fish and game committee, McClafferty has followed the issues closely and has sponsored bills to protect public access to “our favorite places.” She said she works to make sure hunting and fishing regulations are fair and reasonable.
“I stand by my voting record on natural resource conservation issues and public access and will continue to be a champion for our outdoor heritage,” McClafferty said.
“I will continue to work for our families, our children, our veterans and our seniors and I will work to protect our Montana values and I will continue to work to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens through the great state of Montana.”
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh is a 31-year resident of Whitehall and is married to a retired schoolteacher who taught for 33 years, with 30 of those in Whitehall. The couple has three children — two daughters and a son. That evening, Buterbaugh said his youngest daughter was about to present him with another grandchild, as his son has three children.
“As a veteran, I believe I have a slightly different tack on things: I believe that all decisions involving our state and our country should be based on the basic belief in the Constitution.” People pledge allegiance to the Constitution of this nation when they take an oath of office. “That needs to be reaffirmed. A lot of times we lose track of what the Constitution actually is,” said Buterbaugh.
Buterbaugh also believes that immigration laws should be enforced.
“I believe sanctuary anything is illegal,” he said, adding that one needs to look across the the U.S. and what’s going on in other states. “It’s scary, it’s scary what’s going on out there. That’s what prompted me to run,” he said.
Buterbaugh described his feelings for the United States.
“I love the America that I grew up with. I love the America I raised my kids in. I want that America still to be here for my grandkids to enjoy. I look across our country and see a real hit on Constitutional rights, a hit on our freedoms. And it’s bothersome. As a conservative Republican … “I’m not a politician. I’m a conservative American citizen.”
Buterbaugh said his main issues are voter integrity, the tax base and losing business to the internet. The state needs to figure out how to bring in economically sound jobs.
“I want a better life and a more free life, guaranteed free life for our kids who are coming up,” he said.
Questions from the mediator
How, in your opinion, can public education be improved and what should be the state’s role be in making that happen?
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh said the Cardwell School, where he works, had seven students whose parents chose remote learning due to COVID-19 and it’s working out well. This hasn’t been an easy adjustment for anyone, and the state and the schools don’t have enough money to operate during normal times, not to mention a pandemic, said Buterbaugh, adding that many teachers buy materials themselves.
“I would like to see the state step up and actually fund the schools for what they should be. When it comes to budget crunch, it’s the schools, mental health and law enforcement that takes the hit. That should end,” he said.
McClafferty — McClafferty believes it is the state’s responsibility to properly fund public schools. Over the years, there’s been the question of taking money from public schools and giving it to private schools.
“I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do because we would be robbing from our public education,” she said.
“I think one of the things the state could do through infrastructure programs is to bring broadband access to our rural communities,” said McClafferty.
McClafferty said she’s learned how important broadband access is as a result of the pandemic and teaching her fifth graders. McClafferty believes that the state has a responsibility to its children to properly fund an education system and she does not favor any further cuts.
Both of you have identified the need for more funding for public education. What is the gap between the current level offending and what would be appropriate funding and how can the state make that funding happen? What pots does it come from to fully fund education?
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh said he sees programs getting pushed off to the side due to funding gaps — programs that would benefit the students. He often wonders why education, law enforcement and mental health always take the hit, while government keeps getting bigger and bigger. “How about we rein in some of this government? And start having them take the hit instead of always the education? It’s a waste of our kids to constantly let the government grow and not expand the schools at the same time,” he said.
McClafferty — The Montana Legislature is under the obligation to have a balanced budget and the state cannot spend more than it takes in, she said. McClafferty agrees that the state needs to find ways and work together to solve the problem of adequately funding schools. In the past, there have been short term programs, but not solid funding for education, she said.
“The education budget is very complicated and I think it could be a lot easier than it is,” she said.
The coronavirus and the corresponding directives to limit activity have hurt businesses and employees across the state. Of course, in Jefferson County, we were already wrestling with economic challenges —notably with the closure of both the Montana Development Center and the Golden Sunlight Mine. Several entities have been focused on confronting this challenge — citizen led groups like BTAC and CTAC, city and county officials, the Madison-Jefferson Extension Office, the state’s Department of Commerce, among others. The question, in your opinion, have these efforts been effective and what is the best approach to ensure the long term economic viability of Jefferson County?
McClafferty — McClafferty does believe these efforts have been successful. When MDC closed, Jefferson County took a big hit. Everyone one got together and started brainstorming on ways to bring revenue back into the community, and as a result, many ideas have come together, she said. The community has worked to transfer the MDC property to the county so it can be offered up to business, and there’s been some interest, she said.
“Everybody’s efforts have not been in vain,” said McClafferty, adding that organizations have been creative in getting business interested in coming to Jefferson County.
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh said he’s sat through many grassroots level meetings and has been surprised by the amount of work accomplished. He’s also impressed by the work of the JLDC, especially as it focuses on bringing a meat processing cooperative here, as well as the Golden Sunlight Mine investing in a tailings operation. “There’s people stepping up to do a lot of work on this,” he said. Buterbaugh does wish that more folks would shop locally rather than on Amazon. “There’s nothing like shopping at home to boost the money around the area,” he said.
Both of you have talked mostly about grassroots, citizen led efforts toward development. As a state senator, how would you work in the senate to support those efforts?
McClafferty — One thing a senator can do help with grant writing, and during the budget process, said McClafferty. A senator can speak to a community’s needs and get the money appropriated. Many programs in Montana are through grants and senators can help with grant writing, as well as work with those entities interested in coming to a community by making sure they have the support they need.
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh thinks that a senator could work with citizens in the area to bring in businesses, and doing that at the grassroots level is the best way to do that. “If you get the public involved and give them a reason to be involved it can go a long ways,” he said.
The events of this year, the pandemic, the protests about racial justice and now presidential campaign and election, appear to have made even worse the division that was already growing across our nation, and in Jefferson County. There are arguments, or worse, over wearing masks, Black Lives Matter has spawned Blue Lives Matter and we witnessed a presidential debate marked more by personal insults than any discussion of issues or values. Everyone seems angry and polarization seems to be more intense than ever in my experience. My question is, do you agree with that assessment, and if so, what can we do about it.
Buterbaugh – Buterbaugh said he could understand people protesting as he’s done it himself in the past. He doesn’t understand protesting masks. If you want to protest something, do something to make a difference, he said. Buterbaugh said he often has to wear a mask at work because of dust. “If it helps, so be it. If it doesn’t it’s not going to kill you. I happen to believe it helps,” he said. Buterbaugh said there is a lot of anger in the United States, anger that feeds more anger, and pointed to Portland and Seattle as examples. Buterbaugh said it looks like the Constitution is being thrown aside, and that’s where all this needs to be worked out from.
“Black lives matter, yes, black lives matter. Asian lives matter. White lives matter. They all matter. And I understand the racism thing. As long as these outfits keep pushing the racism, it’s going to be there. We’ll never be a nation if we keep saying we’re African American, Asian American … we have to get past that as a nation and become Americans. We can’t keep fighting ourselves, we can’t keep fighting each other because of this color thing. Color has nothing to do with anything as far as I”m concerned. We’re all humans and until we treat each other as humans, this is what’s going to happen. You’re going to have the anger,” he said.
McClafferty — McClafferty does believe that people seem angrier and that there’s many reasons for that. Part of it is due to being locked down due to COVID-19, part is from Black Lives Matter as people are angry because of what has happened to many being unjustly hurt or killed, she said. People have a right to protest, but they don’t have the right to destroy property, said McClafferty. There are those who protest with meaning, and those who come out behind them and cause mayhem and problems by destroying property, she said. Start young with the little ones and teach them not to judge by race or color, she said.
“We need to accept everyone for what they are. It starts young, it starts now,” said McClafferty.
As for anger over wearing masks, McClafferty said their use is a way to be responsible to family and others, as well as washing hands and remaining six feet apart. “The only way we’re going to have this pandemic go away is to follow the rules of the CDC. We need to do that,” she said.
The polarization we’re talking about has made its way into the statehouse as well. Arguably the last session was as decisive as we’ve seen. As a state senator, how would you work individually to ease that polarization in the state house.
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh said he can work with anyone who stays within the Constitution. Everyone gets on the conservatives and say they won’t work with anyone, but that goes both ways, he said. “Working with others is simple. You listen to ‘em. If your express your concerns and they listen to you, there should be a way to hash it out,” said Buterbaugh. He wanted to know why it has to be like a “sixth grade football team” and who needs to be “king of the hill.” Buterbaugh said he’d rather see the state be the “king of the hill” rather than a particular party. “I’m probably in trouble with my Republican Party again,” he said of that comment.
McClafferty — The legislature has to work together and many in Helena feel the same way, said McClafferty. It’s not about party, it’s about what’s best for Montana, she said, adding that comes through compromise and common sense. McClafferty pointed to Medicaid expansion as a good example of Democrats and Republicans working together.
“You have to put your differences aside, because if you don’t, you’re not going to get anything done,” said McClafferty.
Audience questions
Do you support providing public preschool to our Montana children?
McClafferty — “Absolutely,” she said, and was disappointed last year when the state did not pass a PreK education bill. Having children know their alphabet and numbers before kindergarten is good. Children who struggle in kindergarten and the early elementary school years won’t be proficient in third grade with reading, she said. Montana is one of just a handful of states without a PreK system and it’s “a real tragedy,” she said. McClafferty said she would support that legislation.
Buterbaugh — Buterbaugh said that when he was in kindergarten it was his parents who taught him 1-10, the ABC’s, his address and phone number. These were required of parents, said Buterbaugh, adding that PreK does work. But if the state is going to expand education, it needs to have history, civics and the Constitution, as it seems to have fallen away, he said. “That bothers me,” he said.
There are 4,000 children in foster care in Montana. Eight-eight percent of those are removed and traumatized for no reason. How will you address this and keep children in their homes?
Buterbaugh — Several families he knows have struggled with this, and Child Protective Services — “they’re almost like a God. They don’t have much oversight,” he said, adding that they can come in and take a child and hide them from their parents without a judge’s intervention. Buterbaugh went on to describe a personal experience with CPS.
“CPS needs oversight. What they can do just astonishes me. That they can walk in and take kids with no judge,” he said.
McClafferty — McClafferty acknowledged that there is a problem with the foster care system and 4,000 kids is too many. There needs to be more work with parents, such as parenting classes, she said. A lot of the problems stem from mental health issues, with both children and parents suffering from that and needing services, said McClafferty. The state needs to make sure the schools are working with the foster care system. She’s had students in class in that situation and “it’s heartbreaking.”
“That’s their family, they need to stay with their family,” said McClafferty and added that’s where parenting classes would come in.
Final statements
McClafferty — McClafferty enjoyed visiting with the audience and appreciated them tuning in. She believes the experience she’s gained will help advance the best interests of Jefferson County and Butte Silver Bow.
“I’m really proud of my success in working with members of both parties to make life better here in Montana. I will continue working with both parties to make things better for the people of Montana,” she said.
McClafferty said the next session will be tough because of the pandemic and that she would work to protect Medicaid from cuts, as well as help small business, public education and public land. She will always communicate with voters and represent them as best as she can.
Buterbaugh — “I would love the chance to represent everybody in eastern Silver Bow County and Jefferson County in Helena,” he said. Buterbaugh said he has a strong belief in the Constitution and laws, and thinks the United States, while a country of laws, is sliding away from those. He has spent his life in public service on the other end of the spectrum — managing restaurants, gas stations, doing construction and bartending. Buterbaugh is troubled because he sees schools getting away from teaching American history, civics, the Constitution and how government works. He sees the sanctuary cities rearing up their heads.
“I can’t accept sanctuary cities, its against the law,” he said, adding that he loves immigration but has problems with illegal immigration and wants to stand up against that in the state.
