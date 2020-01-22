Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte announced Sunday she will seek re-election to the Montana State Senate, representing Senate District 38 as a Democrat.
In a written statement provided to The Monitor, McClafferty said “it has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Senate District 38” and pledged to continue her support for education, family values, recreational access to public lands and veterans.
During the 2017 and 2019 sessions of the Montana State Legislature, McClafferty served on the Tax, Fish and Game and Education committees and was Vice Chair of the latter. She currently is Vice Chair of the Education Committee, Finance Education Sub-committee and Montana University System Two-Year Commission, and also serves on the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Interim Committee.
Prior to serving in the Montana Senate, McClafferty served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2009 to 2016.
McClafferty is a fifth-grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School in Butte and a graduate of the University of Montana-Western and Montana State University.
