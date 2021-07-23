UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. July 23: Firefighting crews from local volunteer agencies, Butte, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the U.S. Forest Service were mopping up the fire on Friday afternoon. The truck, which Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bud Siderits wrote in an email was carrying diapers, had been heavily damaged by flames and was sitting on the shoulder of the interstate. One northbound lane was clear for traffic.
Information about the driver's condition, or what led to the fire, was not immediately available.
Original story, 1:30 p.m. July 23:
A semitruck traveling northbound on Interstate 15 caught fire on Friday morning, starting a grass fire adjacent to the interstate.
According to a 10:55 a.m. Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the truck and trailer were "fully engulfed."
"Please avoid the area and expect delays," the post stated.
An interactive traffic conditions map maintained by the Montana Department of Transportation indicated an incident in the northbound lanes of I-15 about 2 miles west—or southbound on the interstate—from Basin, near milepost 154 between Basin and Bernice. It said that "fire activity" beginning at 11 a.m. was blocking northbound lanes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
