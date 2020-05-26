Interview with Josiah Williams
What will you do after high school?
I plan to attend Montana Tech to study engineering. After that, there’s a possibility of going to grad school.
What is your most memorable moment in high school?
I don’t think I can only pick one. The percussion class I took during my freshman year was very memorable because we became really good friends. Related to percussion class were drumline, pep band, jazz band, concert band and choir. All those performances were memorable. Some of my favorite memories came from sports. Between the bus rides to games, the in-game antics/conversations, and even practices, I will always remember how much fun we had. On the academic side of things, I can remember being kicked out of class pretty vividly. But we had fun no matter what class we were in.
Advice to underclassmen?
Enjoy high school. You may joke with your friends that “school sucks,” but it’s not until you can’t go to school that you find out how great it actually was. Missing the last quarter of my senior year due to COVID-19 really showed me how much I enjoy school. I may not show it every day, but being able to see your friends and teachers is one of the things that make high school memorable.
Who would you dedicate your high school experience to and why?
I dedicate my high school experience to Jonah Anspach. Jonah was a classmate throughout elementary and middle school before passing away the summer before his eighth grade year. He was a friend to everybody and an all-around amazing person. He always had a smile on his face unless he was in the middle of a hard math problem. But when that problem was solved, his smile always returned. He wasn’t able to experience high school, but he would have loved it. We haven’t forgotten him.
What motivated you through the challenges of senior year?
The thought of being done. Now that it ended sooner than expected, I wish I could go back and do it all again. One more football or basketball game. One more day of class with all my friends. One more time in the student section with the pep band. I was really motivated by the time I spent with my class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.