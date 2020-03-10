A second plea agreement has been accepted in a November 2018 shooting case involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Shannon J. Marengo of Whitefish pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs at a hearing in Fifth Judicial District Court in Boulder March 4. Previously, on June 5, 2019, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide — a charge the state will no longer pursue as a result of the plea agreement.
In accepting the plea agreement, Marengo admitted to knowingly possessing heroin on Nov. 13, 2018. On that day, he was riding in a car driven by Kolby D. Schmidt and from which Michael J. Holloway shot a firearm at a patrol car driven by Deputy Tom Grimsrud, who was pursuing the fleeing vehicle.
The terms of plea agreement recommended that Marengo serve a three-year prison term, and that the sentence run concurrently with sentences imposed in two unrelated cases in Flathead County.
Schmidt, 31, of Helena accepted a plea agreement Feb. 26. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal endangerment, about a month after pleading not guilty to the felony charge of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide — a charge the state will no longer pursue as a result of the plea agreement.
On the same day as Marengo’s original plea of not guilty, Holloway, 36, of Kalispell pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted deliberate homicide. His trial has been scheduled for May 19.
As previously reported, Grimsrud was trying to make a routine traffic stop on northbound Interstate 15 north of Clancy when a car containing Holloway, Marengo and Schmidt took off. During the ensuing chase, authorities allege Holloway leaned out of a front window and fired at the deputy, hitting the hood and windshield of Grimsrud’s patrol car but not injuring him.
The trio at first eluded authorities, but the law caught up with them about 48 hours later at a casino near Blackfoot, Idaho.
