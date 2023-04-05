The Elkhorn Mountain Health Services Board, a non-profit volunteer citizen board that oversees the Taylor Medical Building in Boulder, has reached an agreement with SCL Health – the faith-based healthcare system that founded St. James Healthcare in Butte – to continue leasing space for the next five years.
“That translates to secure, stable health care services right here in Boulder,” said board member Jan Anderson. “Area residents can depend on SCL Health to be on hand to provide the same professional care we have come to expect.”
During a special meeting held on March 13, EMHS gave final approval to the agreement and praised SCL Health representatives for their interest in making sure the community’s health care needs are met.
“SCL Health was great to work with, agreeing to reasonable rental increases and providing the legal services to get the contract in place,” said Anderson. “They were also very helpful in lining out how we will work cooperatively to make future improvements.”
EMHS manages the clinic building on behalf of the community, renting space to SCL Health and to Jefferson County Public Health. Those entities then operate the health services offered at the building. Members of the EMHS board are Kathy Rux, Christina Binkowski, John Heide, Kim Franchi, Shirley Vossler, Jake Combs and Anderson.
SCL Health/Intermountain Healthcare Communications Manager Jef Otte said he is also pleased with the partnership and looks forward to continuing the relationship with EMHS.
“We are committed to caring for the Jefferson County community and pleased to continue serving in this capacity,” said Otte.
Otte also mentioned that the SCL Health Medical Group merged with Intermountain Healthcare in December of 2022 and is currently in the process of rebranding. This rebranding to Intermountain Health should occur in Boulder late this year.
The new rental agreement begins in May.
