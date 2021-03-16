Boulder Elementary sixth, seventh and eighth graders took a trip to the Elkhorns last week as part of a program sponsored by the Montana Discovery Foundation in Helena. It’s called “Snowshoe Day” because the students wear snowshoes while they learn about animal tracks in the snow, why trees “creep” when growing on the side of an incline, how rocks break up during freezing and thawing cycles and more, according to teacher Kessie Strausser. Snowshoe Day is an extension of Elkhorn Field Day, which is held in the fall, said Strausser. “You’re getting them out to enjoy the outdoors. All the rest that you do is gravy,” said Strausser, who said the goal is to instill a sense of stewardship in the students while young. Pictured from top: Kale Strozewski, Brianna Layng, Annabelle Craft, Bailey Noble, Maddy Kayser and Tim Jones. (Photo courtesy of Kessie Strausser)
