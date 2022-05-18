The people have voted, and two new trustees have been confirmed to the Clancy School Board—and two trustees who ran unopposed have been seated in Montana City.
At Clancy School, Sarah Brown and Gina Davis won the most votes out of four candidates running for two seats in the May 3 election and were sworn in as trustees at the board's May 12 meeting.
The board voted to appoint Coty Rogers—a member of the Clancy School Board of Trustees since 2020—as chair. The board also appointed Trent Jensen as the vice chair. Both Rogers' and Jensen's terms on the board will expire at the completion of 2022–23 school year. Marissa Ostby also serves on the board.
The board reappointed Jennifer Goehring as the district's clerk during the May 12 meeting.
The Clancy School Board also discussed the details of its annual community barbecue. This will be the first time the school has hosted the barbecue since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to community gatherings in 2020.
"The community BBQ has been hosted by the board for many years," Goehring told The Monitor in an email exchange. "We invite all school families to come and enjoy meeting each other and their board members." The Clancy School Community BBQ starts at 5 p.m. on May 24 outside the gym doors.
In Montana City, two school board candidates—Tony Lamping and Cole Mosby—ran unopposed for the board's two open seats, resulting in a canceled election. At the board's May 11 reorganization meeting, Mosby and Stephanie Boysen were appointed as the new chair and vice-chair, respectively. Mikal Wilkerson, Betty Ferriter and Lamping occupy the board's three other trustee seats.
