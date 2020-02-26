At a special meeting held Feb. 21, Jefferson High School District No. 1 board members approved a $12,000 project to assess the condition of Jefferson High School’s buildings.
SMA Architects of Helena, the firm hired by the board last April to produce a demographic and community study of district residents, will conduct and report on the assessment, which school officials will use to guide future planning.
According to the proposal, the assessment will include examining the condition of structural, mechanical and electrical systems, evaluating how well the school adheres to fire safety and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and estimating the costs of renovations.
Superintendent Tim Norbeck said he would discuss a project schedule with SMA Architects.
