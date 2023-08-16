ROADeo.jpg

A local youth gets a lesson on the difficulty of driving under the influence while using Drunk Busters Impairment Goggles on the golf cart course at the Safety Road-eo. Health Officer Jim Murphy rides along. (Photo courtesy of Callie Warfle)

 

In February, Jefferson County Health Department was awarded a Mini Injury Prevention Grant from the Core State Injury Prevention Program. Our first goal for this grant was to get one staff member trained as a Child Passenger Safety Technician. I am now certified and will begin offering car seat inspections soon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.