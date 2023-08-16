In February, Jefferson County Health Department was awarded a Mini Injury Prevention Grant from the Core State Injury Prevention Program. Our first goal for this grant was to get one staff member trained as a Child Passenger Safety Technician. I am now certified and will begin offering car seat inspections soon.
The other goal for the grant was to bring organizations together who share a common goal to promote safe driving and give them the opportunity to educate the public through an advertised event.
This free public event was called the “Safety Road-eo” which took place on Friday, July 14, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
JCHD coordinated the event. Our partners included Jefferson County DUI Task Force, Montana Department of Transportation, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Buckle Up Montana, Montana State Fund, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Department of Justice, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder Ambulance. Other participants included the Boulder Carousel, and food venders Mountain Berry Bowls and Rockin’ MT. There were several volunteers, including Commissioner Dan Hagerty and Health Officer Jim Murphy, who participated and helped with the event.
Activities included a golf cart course that highlighted the difficulty of driving impaired, Driving Essentials simulator game on a big screen, free carousel rides, car seat education, the Trooper Haynes crashed car with story, ATV simulator, and seven educational booths. Attendees had the ability to explore a snowplow, an ambulance and law enforcement vehicles. Car seat checks were also offered. There were a variety of vehicle and pedestrian safety items that were given as door prizes. Some of the items included tire pressure gages, a roadside safety kit, light up pedestrian sashes and wrist bands, and safe driving books.
We would like to thank all the event partners, volunteers and other participants who made this event a success. As public health, we are dedicated to promoting the health of our community and residents through prevention activities. We are happy to continue this effort.
