More than 30 Jefferson County students gathered in the Clancy School gym on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to compete in the county spelling bee, and exemplified their linguistic prowess.
After a practice round, the bee commenced and the spellers went to work.
The first round featured words such as “water,” “purse” and “garlic.” Six spellers were eliminated. By the second round, the word difficulty was kicked up to include “domineering,” “scruple” and “winnow.” Following the round, 19 spellers remained.
Those spellers then took on more challenging words such as “probative,” “laconic” and “corpulent,” which removed another three from the competition.
In round four, words like “erstwhile, “profundity,” “pallor” and “quadrillion” narrowed the competition to only seven spellers. After spelling “bumptious,” “quittance” and “reverberant,” Thomas Johnson, Natalie Russ and Hudson Stroman became the final three spellers.
Round six included “edification,” “succumb” and “follicle” as the spellers’ assignments. Stroman, an eighth grader from Montana City School, was removed from the competition and claimed third place in the county bee.
Thomas Johnson – a seventh grader from Clancy School – and Natalie Russ – an eighth grader from Clancy School and the returning champion from last year’s county spelling bee – moved on to the final round and went head-to-head. Both correctly spelled “eradicate” and “vengeance.” In another head-to-head round, Johnson and Russ spelled “supremacy” and “indefatigable.”
After Johnson misspelled his word, Russ had to spell one more to claim her second championship. And a word such as “osteopath” wasn’t going to stand in her way.
Russ will move on to represent Jefferson County at the Treasure State Spelling Bee on March 11 at 1 p.m. in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
