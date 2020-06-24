The Jefferson County rodeo is on — pending approval of a health plan by the county health officer.
The Jefferson County Rodeo Association tonight voted to move forward with the following events — barrel racing, an in-county rodeo, a three-day Northern Rodeo Association sanctioned event and a parade. The kids rodeo remains tentative as it requires coordination with the Fair Board, according to Rodeo Association President Quint Theriault.
A committee was formed to begin work on the health plan and how COVID-19 protocols will be implemented, and the Rodeo Association will also work with the Fair Board to finalize days and times.
The Rodeo Association is looking to spread the events out over five days, from Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 30 — all pending approval of the health plan.
A health plan is required for events having 50 or more participants. The Northern Rodeo Association has issued COVID-19 guidelines and the Rodeo Association plans to incorporate those into its health plan.
The Fair Board last week voted to cancel the fair due to COVID-19, but is looking to host a few events, such as an outdoor community concert, a kids horse show and the Wrangler Roundup.
Those plans are also tentative pending approval of a health plan.
The Rodeo Association also discussed having food trucks rather than a concession stand and cans and bottles for alcohol sales — changes due to the continued threat of COVID-19.
Prior to the vote, Rodeo Association members discussed its stance on COVID-19 and the various restrictions it has imposed on events.
“I see a lot of guidelines, but not a lot of laws,” said Cassidy Parsons.
“If you do not feel safe, do not come,” said Brady Nordahl, adding that the county still needs to have events and support the community.
Meanwhile, many of the regular fair events did not lend themselves to social distancing, such as the barn dance and the children’s activities, said Fair Board Chairperson Terry Minow at the June 18 Board meeting.
Others, such as the beef barbecue, were a nonstarter due to state COVID-19 restrictions against open buffets, while others, such as the Dueling Pianos fundraiser auction, would not have been able to allow enough participants due to social distancing to make it profitable, said Minow.
Other events canceled include the baked goods auction, as well as the exhibits and judging competitions, said Minow.
The decision was made, in part, because the state continues to be in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which requires that events with more than 50 people submit a plan with the county health department.
Several Board members acknowledged that trying to enforce social distancing, having to disinfect continuously and trying to find volunteers, many of whom are in the vulnerable age bracket for COVID-19, were daunting hurdles to overcome.
Other considerations included the added cost of more portapotties, sanitizer and the loss of parking revenue, said Minow.
Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski was pleased the Board was going to offer some activities rather than cancel the weekend entirely.
Fairs are being canceled in many other localities, but if Jefferson County is doing something, it’s a positive for the community, he said.
The Board, however, wants to keep advertising to a minimum to limit the amount of out-of-county visitors.
In a typical year, the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo can attract up to 1,500 visitors.
