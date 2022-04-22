Group lunches have restarted three days a week at the Boulder-Basin Senior Center after a staff shortage last winter mostly stalled the program, and Meals on Wheels deliveries for homebound seniors have also restarted three days a week in Boulder.
Since April 13, Helena-based chef Josh Manning has been preparing and serving fresh-cooked meals at the Boulder-Basin Senior Center at 201 S. Main St. in Boulder from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The program is operated by the Rocky Mountain Development Council, a primarily federally funded organization known regionally as "the Rocky" or RMDC. Manning has also been delivering fresh-cooked meals to homebound seniors via the Rocky's Meals on Wheels program each of the three days he travels to Boulder, according to Mindy Diehl, the Rocky's senior nutrition and transportation director. Seniors in the program can request frozen meals for Friday through Monday, which Manning delivers on Thursday, allowing the program to provide a meal for each day of the week.
Group lunches at the Senior Center were scheduled to begin on April 12, a Tuesday, but a spring blizzard prevented Manning from reaching Boulder that day. RMDC Community Outreach Coordinator Kara Nelson said that the first three weeks of group lunches are a "soft opening" before a "grand reopening" on Tuesday, May 3. The official reopening that day features a "really delicious menu," Diehl said, including chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy with purple beets, golden pears, and rolls, plus what Nelson described as an "extra special cake."
Group lunches at the senior center do not require a reservation: "People can just show up," Nelson said. "Please just show up and eat the chicken fried steak."
Nelson said that Manning had previously cooked for the Rocky and recently cooked at Mediterranean Grill in Helena.
"I've had some of Josh's cooking and it's amazing," Diehl said.
This Tuesday, the Rocky is serving up roast pork with sweet potatoes, carrot-raisin salad, rolls and baked apples. Wednesday's menu offers lemon pepper chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, diced beets and fruit salad. Thursday's menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread, green beans, salad with garbanzo beans, plump peaches, and dessert.
The resurrected services mark a return to previous operations, Diehl said. Coming out of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, group meals and deliveries were offered Tuesday through Thursday in summer 2021, but staffing shortages through 2021-22 winter led the Rocky to cut the service to provide fresh-cooked meals at the center only on Tuesdays, she said, and Meals on Wheels recipients also got fresh meals that day, and frozen meals for other days they requested.
At the See N Save thrift store above the Senior Center on Friday, volunteer Vickie Cordeiro said "it smells amazing up here" when Manning has cooked the past two weeks, and that her and her husband Ray's recent meals there were "real good, real tasty." Ray Cordeiro is the Senior Center's board president.
The Cordeiros and other longtime Senior Center volunteers and leaders have said in recent months that low attendance and waning volunteerism threaten the future of the center, and on Friday, Vickie Cordeiro said she hoped the newly restarted meals would boost participation.
"I think it's going to start getting the regulars, once they know," she said, adding that about 10 people were having lunch alongside her and Ray the previous day.
Nelson said that "senior centers, they're just such an important part of the community," and she highlighted the connections seniors make at group lunches, and the role that Meals on Wheels providers play in checking in on seniors when they drop off food.
"That wellness check looks so different when somebody's in your space," she said. "Josh, he is just such an engaging person and hopefully people build that connection."
Group meals at the Senior Center are offered 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Meals are available to people 60 or older for a suggested donation of $5, but "we will never deny someone because they can't pay," Diehl said. Group meals carry a required fee of $7 for people younger than 60. Meals on Wheels is available only to people 60 or older, and also carries a suggested donation of $5 per meal. To sign up for Meals on Wheels, call (406) 447-1680.
