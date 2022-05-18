The Rocky Mountain Development Council is offering a free rock painting class for seniors on May 25.
The Rocky Mountain Development Council, a primarily federally funded organization known regionally as "the Rocky" or RMDC, is holding the event 9:30–11 a.m. at the Rocky Neighborhood Center, also referred to as the Helena Senior Center, at 200 S. Cruse Ave. in downtown Helena.
The Rocky's community outreach coordinator, Kara Nelson, wrote in an email that "all materials and supplies will be provided in this fun, free, and relaxing class that will help you explore your creative side!"
Call (406) 447-1680 or go to rmdc.net to reserve a spot.
