Packed with music, vendors and food, the 13th annual Music and Arts Festival will keep people dancing in Boulder's Veterans Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The festival, held by the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce, is free and will feature tributes to first responders. Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Eight bands from around the region will play for an hour each:
11 a.m.—Homemade Jam (Whitehall), Americana and classic rock.
12 p.m.—Dan Henry (Helena), blues harmonica and vocals.
1 p.m.—Backroad Betty (Boulder, Clancy, Helena), Americana, blues, swing.
2 p.m.—Lance Handyside (Jefferson City), Southern rock, country/blues.
3 p.m.—The Ty Stevenson Band (Greater Yellowstone Region), country.
4 p.m.—John Montoya (Whitehall), country and rock.
5 p.m.—Brigid Reedy and Johnny "Guitar" Reedy (Waterloo), country.
6 p.m.—Clint Rieder and the Longhorn Band (Boulder), country.
