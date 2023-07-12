PamHanna.jpg

Pam Hanna

The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) is dedicated to supporting health within our community by promoting positive behaviors and activities. Receiving an injury prevention grant from Montana Department of Health and Human Services provided County Public Health Nurse Erin Ritchie the means to organize an injury prevention activity focused on motor vehicle safety.

