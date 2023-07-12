The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) is dedicated to supporting health within our community by promoting positive behaviors and activities. Receiving an injury prevention grant from Montana Department of Health and Human Services provided County Public Health Nurse Erin Ritchie the means to organize an injury prevention activity focused on motor vehicle safety.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported 207 fatalities on Montana highways in 2022, and car accidents are a leading cause of death in the U.S. According to World Population Review, Montana is ranked in the top five states with 19.6 deaths per 100,000. The rate of car accident deaths per 100,000 people ranges from 4.9 to 25.4 in the U.S. Unfortunately, the summer months historically record the most fatalities of the year.
JCHD is hosting a traffic and pedestrian Road-eo to help provide education and awareness related to vehicle safety with a goal of reducing motor vehicle accidents in Jefferson County. This effort is supported by many local and state partners including Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and local EMS. Our county has lost lives due to motor vehicle crashes. These are losses we would like to prevent.
Decreasing preventable deaths through education outreach and prevention activities is central to the work we do to assess and address health risks affecting our population. Promoting a healthy Jefferson County contributes to everyone’s well-being.
A portion of the injury prevention grant funds were used to train Ritchie as a Child Passenger Safety Technician. Ritchie is certified to provide education on proper car seat installation and use. Funds also purchased a driver simulator and Driving Essentials – a program with ten driving lessons including inclement weather, distracted driving and several complex driving scenarios. Because motor accidents remain a leading cause of death for adolescents, we would like to prepare them with skills and knowledge to be safe drivers.
Join us on Friday, July 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for a fun and informative afternoon. In addition to car seat installation and driver’s simulation booths, there will be many activities to participate in, such as riding the carousel; touring first responder/maintenance vehicles; driving an obstacle course, eating from food trucks and entering raffles. Spend a summer afternoon with us. Learn how to be safe and share the road with our friends and neighbors. Activities are free of charge and open to all.
