BOULDER – Crews will begin replacing two pipe culverts carrying the Little Boulder River beneath Whitetail Road (S 399) with one larger box culvert on Friday, Aug. 7. Whitetail Road will be closed between Broken Limb Road and Hot Springs Road while the work is performed. During the closure traffic will be detoured using Hot Springs Road and MT 69. The work is expected to take several weeks to complete.Project information and a detour map can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southbouldersouth/.
What to expect during the closure
•Traffic will be detoured to Hot Springs Road and MT 69.
•Traffic reduced to one lane and controlled with pilot cars, traffic signals or flaggers.
•15-minute delays during the day.
•Motorists will drive on rough gravel surfaces.
•Speed limits are reduced.
•Vehicles over 12-feet wide are restricted.
The work is part of a project improving 10.3 miles of Whitetail Road that have caused maintenance issues for years in Jefferson County. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
Motorists can visit: https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/ to check current road conditions. To sign up for construction email updates, text BOULDER to 42828. Questions and comments can be sent toBrandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.
The Montana Department of Transportation together with its construction contracting partners continues to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2020. Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness. For more information visithttps://covid19.mt.gov/
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.
