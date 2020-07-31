BOULDER - The Montana Department of Transportation is replacing two pipe culverts carrying the Little Boulder River beneath Whitetail Road (S 399) with one larger box culvert. The work is expected to begin soon and take several weeks to complete.
Whitetail Road will be closed between Broken Limb Road and Hot Springs Road while the work is performed. During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Hot Springs Road and MT 69. Hot Springs Road is a gravel surface with a reduced speed limit. Motorists are asked to slow down and pay attention to signs and changing traffic patterns through the work zone. Motorists can visit: https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/ to check current road conditions.
Replacing two pipe culverts with one larger box culvert will allow more water and debris to pass beneath the road reducing county maintenance costs. The box design and alignment will keep the river flowing more naturally and provide better fish passage through the culvert.
This work is part of a project improving 10.3 miles of Whitetail Road that have caused maintenance issues for years in Jefferson County. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2020. More information about the project and a detour map can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southbouldersouth/
To sign up for construction email updates, text BOULDER to 42828. Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350.
