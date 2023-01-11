For close to nine years, Greg Hughes of The River has provided three meals a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for the Jefferson County Jail. This partnership is ending, effective Feb. 28, a decision Hughes made as a result of the River closing and not having the labor needed to meet the standards he’s used to providing.
“If Wal-Mart is short 20 employees one day they just close down one of their lanes. Big deal. But, in my case with the jail, I can’t just say, ‘sorry, guys, you’re not going to get lunch today,’” Hughes told The Monitor.
Fortunately, that day hasn’t come, but it could, as the obligation involved with the jail meals has posed a challenge for Hughes. It’s been difficult to maintain, but he’s continued to get the job done. For the past three years he’s had
Steven Carr assisting him with this responsibility, pushing a wagon full of food one tenth of a mile from the River building to the Jefferson County jail three times a day.
In all, Hughes said The River has provided close to 140,000 meals, and that little cart has been pulled more than 1,700 miles, back and forth, serving anywhere between seven to 20-plus inmates one day after the next.
Although disappointed this food service with Hughes and his crew is ending, jail commander Eric Rykal said he understands.
“Greg has bent over backwards to help us out through the years,” Rykal said. “He’s provided meals at a low cost and has done a great job accommodating the needs of the inmates. I’ll miss working with him. I wish it was a relationship we could have kept up with but unfortunately things change.”
Moving forward, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and county commissioners have opted to provide meals for inmates using Quick Chill, the food service provided by Montana State Prison.
“Quick Chill is dependable and there are no issues with delivery,” Rykal said. “The meals themselves have a great balance. On top of that the cost of the meal is going to be a big budget saver for the detention center.”
Rykal said he explored options of working with a local food provider but with limited interest he didn’t feel the sheriff’s office could get a competitive bid to fit the budget. On this note, there is also considerable cost-savings associated with Quick Chill. Currently the county pays Hughes $6.25 per meal. Quick Chill meals will cost $3.56 apiece, saving the office around $47,000 per year. That savings will be particularly noticeable in 2024, as this year the office has to spend around $60,000 to get the equipment necessary to prepare the new meals properly, most significantly a walk-in cooler and a food-heating unit. The meals are essentially like TV dinners, Rykal said. They are made fresh at Montana State Prison and are delivered three days a week to the facility. Meals operate on a two-week rotating menu, so inmates will continue to have a variety.
“Quite a few facilities are using this method, including Broadwater County,” Rykal said. “I’m going to miss working with Greg and utilizing a local vendor. Now we have to move on to this new phase, give it a try and see how it works for our facility.”
