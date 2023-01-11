SteveCarrUSE.JPG

Steven Carr pulls a wagon with food trays back and forth from the Jefferson County Jail to The River building three times a day, seven days a week, as he has done for the past three years. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

For close to nine years, Greg Hughes of The River has provided three meals a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for the Jefferson County Jail. This partnership is ending, effective Feb. 28, a decision Hughes made as a result of the River closing and not having the labor needed to meet the standards he’s used to providing. 

