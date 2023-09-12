On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Commissioners will discuss and decide on a lease extension for The River Building on Main Street in Boulder.  The feasibility study for Cottage Five on the South Campus – a potential home for the county’s Public Health Department – is taking longer than anticipated,  according to Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna, and the Commission has to decide whether to extend the River lease to accommodate the delay.

