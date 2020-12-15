Amid a months-long stand-off over a location for a test well, two of the three existing Clancy Water and Sewer District Board members have resigned — leaving the board originally designed for five members with only one.
Jefferson County officials have attempted to assist with defining the process for filling those vacancies going forward, but the sole remaining board member, President David Leitheiser, has requested that they “cease and desist,” calling the action “unlawful.”
Lori Gilliland, the CWSD Board secretary and treasurer, tendered her resignation on Nov. 24, writing that after five years of service to her community she believes it is time to move on from the board.
Board member Bob Johnson sent a more pointed resignation letter.
“Over the past few months, it has become evident to me that the Clancy community has chosen to ride the wave of misinformation that has spread throughout the community over making decisions using data and information provided by the experts and professionals working on the water project,” Johnson wrote, referring to concerns over the installation of a test well and its potential impact on private systems. “Without community support and participation in this project, I feel that being on the board is nonproductive and causes much anxiety,” he wrote.
Gilliland and Johnson’s resignations reflect a deepening rift in Clancy over the well project, following months of CWSD meetings in which plans for a test well have been repeatedly challenged by the community — and by Leitheiser.
A test well was to have been the first step toward a centralized water system designed to alleviate water quality issues — namely uranium and nitrates found in a good portion of wells in the community. Both uranium and nitrates are considered public health threats.
Leitheiser has openly opposed the project due to the cost, and instead has favored filters for individual households.
Gilliland and Johnson have supported moving the CWSD central well project forward and have been backed during meetings by Jefferson County Sanitarian Megan Bullock and Collette Anderson, PE, the project engineer and architect from Great West Engineering.
The future of the board is now uncertain as Leitheiser remains president and its sole member. When asked about the resignations, Leitheiser said, “Keeping board members and filling vacancies has been an ongoing problem for this board, as with all boards,” adding that he is not aware of any community interest in joining the board at this time.
Bullock said she consulted with Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Bonnie Ramey about what comes next and outlined the process going forward in an email.
Bullock said the filing period for current vacancies opened Dec. 10 and will close Feb. 8. State statute describes the qualifications necessary for election or appointment to the board: Members must be registered to vote as required by law; 18 years of age or older; a citizen of the United States; and a resident of the district or an owner of real property in the district who is a resident of the state of Montana. Those interested must reach out to Ramey to obtain the necessary paperwork, according to Bullock.
“In the absence of interested people to file, any write-in candidates, from the May 4th election, will be offered the vacant positions. If no write-in candidates accept, we’re back to the position we’re currently in and directors must be appointed to fill the positions until the next election. Anyone appointed at this time will serve only until the May 4, 2021 election, according to Bullock.
Leitheiser took issue with Bullock’s efforts to get the word out on Board qualifications and the process going forward.
In an email, he asked that the county “cease and desist this unlawful action immediately.”
Leitheiser cited another portion of state statute which says, “any vacancy in the board of directors, whether the vacant office is elective or appointive, must be filled by a majority vote of the remaining directors.”
The issue then becomes, can a one-man board appoint all other members?
Jefferson County Attorney Steve Haddon said legal research into this matter is required before any conclusions can be reached and declined to comment further.
Leitheiser has since canceled the Dec. 24 meeting and plans for the next meeting to take place on Jan. 26.
The Clancy Water and Sewer District was established in 2015 to address infrastructure issues regarding wastewater. The centralized well project at the center of the ongoing debate within the community and the board itself began with a 2017 Montana Tech survey which revealed the uranium and nitrate issues. According to the 2018 Treasure Statement Endowment Program (TSEP) grant application, the water in Clancy has tested positive for both uranium and nitrates. Uranium was found in 37% of drinking water samples and elevated nitrates were found in 47%.
To get the centralized well project started, the District needs to dig a test well to assess water quality and quantity. The purpose of the test is to determine if a site is adequate to support a larger centralized well system.
The original site for a test well, and the most optimal due to water quality and quantity, was on Clancy School property. That proposal was denied by the Clancy School Board of Trustees at its Aug. 13 meeting. The Board declined the proposal in part to retain the property’s existing water rights. If the test well had led to a permanent well for the centralized system, the school would have to have granted a permanent easement to the District.
A second proposed site, on Marks Ranch, caused even more controversy. Leitheiser, as well as several other members of the community, including representatives of the Red Cliff Estates Homeowners Association, opposed this site due to fears over the proximity of the site to their own private wells.
Tammie Chenoweth, president of the Red Cliff Estates Homeowners Association, said at a Sept. 22 meeting that Red Cliff Estates planned to hire a consultant to monitor any changes to their water quality or quantity and that the HOA was “prepared to fight this … when this well impacts ours we are prepared to fight it all the way.”
Many appeared to doubt David Donohue, a contract hydrologist working with Hydrosolutions and in conjunction with Great West Engineering, which the board has contracted with to research the feasibility of testing, when he said at an October meeting that all surrounding wells would be monitored during the testing process to prevent any harm to private wells.
The Marks Ranch site was not the only community backlash the CWSD Board had experienced. Leitheiser, as well as Clancy resident Bob Marks, had stated previously that the cost for a centralized well system would limit community support for the project.
The central water system’s total cost is estimated to be roughly $3 million, according to the 2018 Preliminary Engineering Report by Great West Engineering. The CWSD has obtained grants that would cover about $2 million. The $1.1 million remaining would need to be borrowed and paid back by the CWSD. To cover the debt service, District residents, in turn, would need to pay about $111 a month per household, plus the cost of water used, at about $50 a month, according to Leitheiser.
As for the current state of the CWSD, Leitheiser has said he is uncertain of the Board’s future. “For the proposed public water supply project the Board’s future course depends a lot on (but not limited to) who the new members are, their thoughts on the survey results, project costs versus benefit, and do they consider it the proper alternative for Clancy.”
Also in the works at the time of the resignations was a community survey to gauge public support for the centralized water system — and it had also generated some dissension among Board members.
In September, Leitheiser had devised his own survey, but it was rejected by the board due to length and content.
Bullock also raised questions about it. “I have concerns regarding several of the statements. A survey should be unbiased and accurate and definitely needs to be reviewed by the county attorney prior to distributing,” she said.
The most recent survey was developed by the Board, with the assistance of Michelle Pond, the Technical Assistance Provider for Midwest Assistance Program, Cory Kirsch, County Commissioner, Bullock, and county legal counsel.
It too has been a point of discussion for months.
Leitheiser disagreed with the amount of background information provided to the public as well as the timing. Most recently, Leitheiser requested to push the survey distribution date to January in order for it to “have time for delivery, time for consideration, and timely response.”
