One of the recurring complaints lodged against the Basin Water and Sewer Board at a recent community meeting was that the residents do not believe they were adequately informed of the plans to take out a loan to install water meters and make repairs to the system.
“We were completely left out,” said Basin resident Celeste Sotola, who added that there is a group formulating an alternate plan.
The Board should have made a bigger effort to let people know, said resident Melanie Sako.
“It doesn’t take an ‘act of Congress’ to get people supportive,” she said of the project.
The Basin Water and Sewer District is looking to borrow $196,000 for the meters, repairs and the ability to open the Quail Street pump — a move that has resulted in a rate change that went into effect on June 1. One part of the rate change that has raised the ire of many residents is the $12 monthly fee for undeveloped lots.
The District Board met last week and has come up with some alternatives to the $12 fee, and plans to present at its Aug. 11 meeting. (See “Water, Sewer District to present alternative fees” this page)
A description of the rate change and the reasons for it was included in a March newsletter that was mailed to water customers and put in every active mailbox in Basin on March 16, according to District Operator and Clerk Nissa Manley.
However, the newsletter entry, which took up about half of the page, did not include a description or a reason for the $12 charge.
Manley said the $12 charge was left out for a couple of reasons, namely that it wasn’t part of the legally required notice, and secondly, it was an oversight on her part.
“The newsletter is done by me as a free public service to the community. The Board pays for the materials and postage, the newsletter creation is volunteer,” she said.
A second mailing was made on March 24 and it was the formal intent to establish new usage-based rates and charges, according to Manley.
That document does include the $12 fee, but does not explain why it is being charged. There is a notation at the bottom of the page, stating, “An unoccupied property is a property in the District which has not had any water service for a minimum of twelve consecutive months.”
Sean Sheehan owns two pieces of property that are billed the $12 fee. He thinks the system needs to be paid for and maintained, but said he was informed of the $12 fee “after the fact,” and had to call to have it explained. He said he might have received some mailings, but doesn’t remember.
“I don’t pay attention to mailings I get from the government,” he said.
Rhandi Rachlis sees the need for the project, but as it involves a good deal of complicated information, she said it’s hard to say if she was adequately informed. She said the Board has been patient about answering her questions, however.
The District also placed legal notices in the Montana Standard and The Boulder Monitor concerning the rate changes.
The legal notices and mailings were done prior to the April 7 public hearing. The public notice included a heads up about the use of Zoom or telephone to attend the meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sotola said the pandemic inserted some difficulties for the April 7 public hearing due to it being held on Zoom instead of in-person.
People reacted negatively to the change to Zoom as it was something no one was familiar with, said Sotola.
Manley said the date had already been set in the public notices and that the Board didn’t believe the virus situation was going to improve enough for an in-person meeting any time soon, so the public hearing was not changed.
Manley said there were also two public informational meetings held on the project. The meetings were posted and the first had an individual mailing sent out inviting the community to attend.
Four people attended the first meeting, and no one attended the second meeting, said Manley.
After the public hearing on April 7, the District Board approved the rate changes.
Sotola said residents held three meetings of their own, separate from the Board and one prior to the April public hearing.
The first brought in more than 60 people, said Sotola, adding that there was also a petition that was circulated, asking the Board to stop the project.
“We were loaded with people,” she said.
Manley said the water meters have been a line item on every Board meeting agenda since April 2017.
In the three months leading up to the public hearing, the January 2020 agenda has a line item for water meters and a rate increase for the well project, according to the agenda available at the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Agendas for February and March were not available at the Clerk and Recorder’s office, but the minutes for those two months show that the rate increase was discussed, as were the details of the loan in March.
District Chairman MJ Williams said agendas are posted at the Basin Post Office.
Some residents have complained that it’s hard to see items on the bulletin board because it’s small and cluttered.
Williams said this issue dates back to 2015, when water usage was more than it should have been. Part of the problem includes leaking curb stops.
She said that an informational meeting was held three years ago to start the conversation with the community, but just a few attended.
During her five-plus years on the Board, Williams can count on one hand how many people attend the regularly scheduled Water and Sewer District meetings.
Williams said she now regrets not doing more to inform residents, but at the same time, “It is everybody’s duty to be informed about what’s going on in the community. And if they’re not happy about it, they can come and ask questions,” she said.
But rather than questions, the Board gets yelled at, said Williams.
“That’s hard to respond to,” she said.
Sako said it appears that trust has broken down between the residents and the Board, as well as meaningful conversation.
Williams said the controversy has also resulted in more people coming forward and saying they understand the need for the project.
They pay attention, said Williams.
Sotola said trust could be restored by putting this project on the shelf and allow other ideas to come forward. The Board needs to respect the residents and give them more than 30 days to consider the project, she said.
Clarification
In the July 29 story titled “Basin Water/Sewer addresses concerns,” it incorrectly implied that Vanessa Martin made the initial suggestion to use planes to drop leaflets. It was made by Basin Water and Sewer District Chairperson MJ Williams, who said she made it in jest. Martin subsequently referred to that idea again during the discussion.
