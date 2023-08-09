The Jefferson County Republican Central Committee will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of The Montana City Grill.
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 7:22 pm
The committee meeting agenda includes calling for the election of officers. Officers to be elected include county chairman and vice chairman (one must be a man and the other a woman), secretary, treasurer, state committee man, state committee woman and finance chair.
