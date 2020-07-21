Bridget Weigel is the Boulder Monitor’s newest reporter, and will be covering the northern communities of Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City.
Originally from Dover Plains, N.Y.,Weigel has a bachelor’s degree in writing, literature and publishing from Emerson College in Boston, and a master’s in fine arts in creative nonfiction writing from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.
Weigel and her fiance, Noah Rubin, moved to Butte in August of last year for his job with AMC Theatres, which was later purchased by Golden Ticket Cinemas..
While moving across the country can be daunting, Weigel decided to make the leap.
“I know that if I am going to do something I have to jump in completely or I will talk myself out of it,” she said. This is also her first foray into journalism.
In addition to writing, Weigel taught remedial English at the New York School for Medical and Dental Assistants and writing classes at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Despite being based in Butte, Weigel is eager to learn more, and write about, Jefferson City, Clancy, and Montana City and its residents.
“Being part of any community is important ... and it’s a great way to put roots down,” she said.
