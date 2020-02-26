Rep. Greg DeVries (R-Jefferson City), running for reelection to represent House District 75 in the Montana State Legislature, so far faces opposition only from within his own party, while two Republicans have filed to challenge incumbent Sen. Edie McClafferty (D-Butte) in the race to represent Senate District 38.
DeVries and fellow Jefferson City resident Ken Stuker both filed as Republican candidates Jan. 12, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. By 7 a.m. Feb. 25 no Democrat and no other Republican candidate was listed.
In the race for state senate, Jane Hamman of Clancy and Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall filed as Republican candidates Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, respectively, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. McClafferty filed Jan. 15. By 7 a.m. Feb. 25 no Democrat and no other Republican candidate was listed.
DeVries previously faced a Republican primary challenger — Gregg Trude — prior to being elected to his first two-year term in 2018, when he bested Democrat Bryher Herak with 57% of the vote vs. 43%.
If reelected, McClafferty will serve her third consecutive term as a state senator. She previously served four consecutive terms as a state representative.
The filing period began at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and ends 5 p.m. March 9.
