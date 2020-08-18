Walk to help stop hunger in the 24th annual Boulder CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Veteran’s Park. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. with the Walk starting at 4 p.m.
The Boulder CROP Walk will help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised here in Jefferson County will go to the JeffCo Food Share. Over the past 23 years more than $27,000 has been raised through this CROP Hunger Walk.
This year Boulder and some 1,000 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme "Ending hunger one step at a time." Many of the walkers will be wearing T-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who have to walk to live — as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S. These local ministries share in the funds raised by CROP Hunger Walks.
From combating droughts in Nicaragua to providing agricultural training in Indonesia to stocking shelves in hundreds of food pantries across the United States, CROP Hunger Walks are fighting hunger. Learn more about the cause at www.crophungerwalk.org. For more information on Boulder even, call Marilyn Craft at 431-4106.
