The arrival of warmer weather in Jefferson County increases our chances of risky encounters with wildlife. One such risk, to both humans and domestic animals, is rabies. Animals commonly associated with rabies in Montana, such as skunks and bats, emerge during early and mid-spring - the same time most of us want to enjoy the warmer weather. Fortunately, reducing the risk of rabies for humans, pets and livestock is possible by taking simple precautions.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and, almost always, death. Rabies infections still account for an estimated 59,000 human deaths worldwide every year. Fortunately, vaccination of domestic pets and efforts to report and treat suspected exposures in the US has reduced US deaths to 1-2 per year. In Montana, two cases of human rabies in the mid-1990’s, both associated with contact with bats, are the only known human cases/deaths to have occurred. In Montana, skunks (in central and eastern counties) and bats (statewide) account for the vast majority of the 20 to 35 rabid animals identified each year. Rabies in other species, such as livestock and domestic pets, is rarely found and is generally associated with contact with skunks. Vaccination of domestic dogs and cats has significantly reduced the risk of rabies in the US.
Rabies can be prevented by avoiding physical contact with stray or wild animals and seeking treatment after a suspected exposure. The highest rabies risk in the US and Montana is from physical contact with bats, which may not always be obvious. An infant, young child or anyone who may find a bat in a sleeping area may not be able to rule out physical contact due to the needle-like teeth producing an undetectable bite. In addition to any contact or possible contact with a bat, bites from wild animals or dogs and cats that are acting abnormally or who you may not know, should be brought to the attention of your medical provider or public health authority. Medical staff will generally consult with public health to assess the risk, need for treatment and coordinate to observe or test the animal when feasible. Timely receipt of rabies vaccine/treatment can prevent post-exposure infection. Proper observation and/or testing after a suspected exposure can rule out your risk and need for treatment.
Approximately 200 Montanans are treated for possible rabies exposures each year. The series of shots and rabies products would often be unnecessary if the animal involved was safely captured for observation and/or testing. All exposures to an animal capable of transmitting rabies are required to be reported to JCHD for assessment and a possible recommendation for preventative treatment. The JCHD Environmental Health staff take the lead on county investigations and work with our nurses and providers as needed to address any risk of transmission.
Public Health Authorities recommend the following to reduce the risk of rabies:
• Do not feed or handle wild animals, especially bats. Bats are a great rabies concern in Montana because a bite may not be noticeable. Teach children never to touch wild animals or handle bats, even dead ones. Ask children to tell an adult if they see or find a bat. Do not allow children to bring bats or other wild animals to school for “Show and Tell.”
• Avoid animal bites from domestic animals. Teach children to never approach an animal at large and to always ask an owner’s permission prior to petting an animal. Another common source of bite exposures is adults attempting to rescue a feral animal. Sick or injured animals that have not been socialized can become aggressive when someone attempts to handle them.
• Vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies. Cats are especially susceptible to rabies exposure as a result of more contact with wild animals than dogs. All dogs and cats should be current on rabies vaccinations.
• Bat-proof your house. Bats must not be allowed in living areas of your home. Put screens on all windows, doors and chimneys to prevent bats from entering. You can prevent bats from roosting in attics or buildings by covering outside entry points.
• Watch for abnormal wild animal behavior. Most wild animals avoid humans. Seeing skunks and bats during the daytime is rare. If you see an animal acting strangely, leave it alone and contact law enforcement or an animal control agency if you think it may pose a danger to livestock or people.
• Any bat that has physical contact with a person or is found in an area where contact may have occurred but gone undetected, such as a bedroom with a sleeping adult or child, should be tested for rabies when possible.
• If you find a bat in your home or are bitten or scratched by any wild or stray animal, contact your health care provider or local health department for appropriate follow-up.
For additional information on rabies, safely capturing a bat or bat-proofing, visit the DPHHS website at: https://www.dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/rabies or contact the JCHD at 225-4007.
Jim Murphy is the Jefferson County health officer.
