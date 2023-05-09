Jim Murphy3 small.jpg

The arrival of warmer weather in Jefferson County increases our chances of risky encounters with wildlife. One such risk, to both humans and domestic animals, is rabies. Animals commonly associated with rabies in Montana, such as skunks and bats, emerge during early and mid-spring - the same time most of us want to enjoy the warmer weather. Fortunately, reducing the risk of rabies for humans, pets and livestock is possible by taking simple precautions.

