Drop off your plastics to be recycled while picking up fresh produce and more at the Boulder Farmers Market beginning Thursday.
Connie Grenz heads up the plastics recycling effort and asks that individuals bring clean and sorted #1 and #2 plastics with no lids.
Grenz will collect the plastics throughout the summer and in September will take the material to Helena Recycling.
Jefferson County does not offer plastics recycling, she said, adding that the plastics are stored behind her barn and are then transported to Helena on a borrowed horse trailer.
The Farmers Market is also expecting the return of the Midway Colony Hutterites who will offer a variety of products, including fresh produce, said Grenz
Other items being offered this year include artisan bread, fresh flowers, bedding plants, stained glass and wood carvings, said Grenz.
The Boulder Farmers Market is every Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather-permitting, in Veterans Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.