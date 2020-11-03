Incumbent Democrat Edith “Edie” McClaffery and Republican challenger Jim Buterbaugh are tied for the Senate District 38 seat, representing Jefferson County and Butte-Sliver Bow.
A recount is possible in that race.
Buterbaugh took Jefferson County with 63% of the vote, but McClafferty came back equally hard in Silver Bow with 65% with all precincts in both counties reporting.
Buterbaugh said he will probably file for a recount, but said he has to wait on the results still coming in from overseas and provisional ballots.
Efforts to reach McClafferty for comment were unsuccessful at this time.
Republican Marta Bertoglio won with 68% of the vote with all precincts reporting over Democrat Bryher Herak for the District 75 Montana House of Representatives seat. Bertoglio won 4,729 votes to Herak's 2,187. Bertoglio took every precinct in the county with a fairly consistent spread.
Bertoglio was pleased with the results.
“I thought it was a nice positive race and I wish Bryher well. I am extremely humbled and excited to represent the people of House District 75,” said Bertoglio.
Bertoglio said she plans to concentrate on the economy and education, particularly vocational training so young Montanans can find jobs here after school and not have to leave the state.
She's also eager to get started.
“I really want to dive in and take a break on the business side so I can dedicate my time and research to representing the district.”
Herak thinks Bertoglio will do well at the statehouse next year.
"Marta is going to be a good legislator and the will represent Jefferson County and I wish her the best. I think she will do good job. She has her work cut out for her. She’s a moderate Republican and is going into a situation where it won’t be easy for her, but I trust she will do a good job," said Herak.
While Jefferson County opted for a mail ballot election, some did come in to vote in person.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office served more than 300 people who were there to reactive their registration or request a replacement ballot, said Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey, who relied on reports from poll watchers.
The office also processed 138 late registrations from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, and of those, 31 registered and voted on Election Day, she said.
Of the 8,723 ballots mailed out, 8,107 were returned by Election Day — a 93% return, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s office.
Generally, about 78-80 percent of Jefferson County voters turnout for presidential elections, said Ramey earlier this year.
“I think some of the turnout percentages can be attributed to the mail ballot as mail ballot elections typically generate a greater return than at the polls. However, there were many offices and ballot issues that many people expressed interest in voting on which may be part of the reason we had a great turnout,” said Ramey.
Ramey’s office was also one of the first Montana counties to report results on election night.
“We stopped counting ballots at 8 p.m. and did our first upload to the state ESers reporting system. We also printed result reports for anyone who requested them. We then proceeded with counting ballots as they were received,” she said.
Republicans swept the state red, as well as in Jefferson County, in state and federal races.
Republican Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney for the Governor’s seat in the state and in Jefferson County.
Gianforte led the race with 54% of the vote statewide, and in Jefferson County, his lead was even more significant, with 62% or 5,097 votes to Cooney’s 2,791.
In the Senate race, Republican Steve Daines edged out Democrat and Governor Steve Bullock, earning 310,022 votes statewide to win. In Jefferson County, he also won, with 63% of the vote.
Matt Rosendale, a Republican running for U.S. Representative, easily defeated Democrat
Kathleen Williams for the state’s lone seat in the House with 56% of the vote. That win was repeated in Jefferson County where Rosendale earned 5,288 votes to Williams’ 2,835 for a 64% margin.
President Donald Trump defeated Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden with 57% statewide, and with a 65% margin in Jefferson County.
In other state races, Republican Elsie Arntzen pulled ahead and is leading Democrat Melissa Romano with 52% of the vote for state superintendent of public instruction as precincts continue to report results. In Jefferson County, voters favored Arntzen with 59% and all precincts reporting.
Republican Austin Knudsen is easily leading in the contest for attorney general over Democrat Raph Graybill with a 16 point lead on the state level. In Jefferson County, Knudsen had a bigger lead, with 65% of the vote and all precincts reporting.
The two constitutional initiatives to set a legal age for marijuana and make it legal to possess is being favored at the state level.
Initiative 118, which would establish a legal age for marijuana is leading statewide with 58% of the vote, while its companion initiative, 190, which makes possession legal, also leads so far with 57% of the vote statewide.
Initiative 118 was passed in Jefferson County with 54% and all precincts reporting, nearly split with Initiative 190 at 50% for and 49% against.
The legislative referendum which would remove a local government’s power to regulate firearms is nearly split, with 51% for and 49% against at the state level. In Jefferson County, voters gave a more definitive answer to the question with 55% voting in favor of the referendum and 45% against.
